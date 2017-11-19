Cavs Assign Ante Zizic to Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Ante Zizic to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced Sunday.

Zizic has played in five games for the Cavaliers this season, averaging 1.4 points in 4.3 minutes. He will be available for Monday night’s Charge game at Fort Wayne.

