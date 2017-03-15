Cavs Assign Larry Sanders to Canton Charge
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
David Liam Kyle/NBAE/GettyImages
Posted: Mar 15, 2017
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have assigned center Larry Sanders to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers exclusively owned and operated NBA Development League team, Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin announced on Wednesday.
He was signed by the Cavaliers on March 13th and has appeared in one game for the Cavs this season.
