LeBron James Named to All-NBA First Team

CLEVELAND, OH – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been unanimously selected to the 2017-18 All-NBA First Team. James was one of two players to receive All-NBA First Team votes on all 100 ballots for 500 total points (James Harden). This marks James’ 14th time being selected to an All-NBA team, including his 12th First Team honor (2006, 2008-2018), moving him past Kobe Bryant (11) and Karl Malone (11) for the most First Team selections in NBA history. The All-NBA Teams were chosen by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis.

During the 2017-18 regular season, James appeared in all 82 games for the first time in his career while averaging a team-high 27.5 points (3rd in NBA) on .542 shooting from the field (14th in NBA), a career-high tying 8.6 rebounds (15th in NBA), a career-high 9.1 assists (2nd in NBA), 1.41 steals and 0.87 blocks in 36.9 minutes. He registered a career-high 52 double-doubles (5th-most in NBA and 2nd-most in franchise history) and a career-high 18 triple-doubles (2nd in NBA). The 6-8 forward was the only NBA player with at least 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and a .500 FG% in 2017-18. James also led the NBA with 2,251 points this past season, his 10th career 2,000-point campaign and first since the 2013-14 season. He became just the third player in NBA history to have 10 different seasons with 2,000 points or more, joining Karl Malone (12) and Michael Jordan (11). This past season was also the eighth time James (709 REB, 747 AST) registered at least 2,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season, the most such seasons for any player in league history.

Additionally, James was named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month four times in 2017-18 (October/November, December, February & March/April), which includes the month of February when he averaged a triple-double (27.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 10.5 AST). James earned Player of the Week honors on four occasions (week ending Dec. 3, Dec. 17, March 18 & March 25) and was selected as an NBA All-Star starter for the 14th straight season, the longest such streak in NBA history (prev. Bob Cousy-13). He went on to earn his third career All-Star Game MVP award (2006, 2008) after tallying 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Stephen (Curry) on Feb. 18 at Staples Center.

The four-time MVP scored in double figures in all 82 games, increasing his consecutive double-digit scoring streak to an NBA-record 873 regular season games (passed Michael Jordan's streak of 866 straight). James extended his NBA record to 14 consecutive seasons averaging at least 25.0 points per game, while pouring in at least 20 points 68 times, 30 points or more 32 times and 40-plus points four times. He also became the youngest player to ever score 29,000 points (32 years, 308 days on Nov. 3 at Washington), 30,000 points (33 years, 24 days on Jan. 23 at San Antonio) and 31,000 points (33 years, 97 days on April 6 at Philadelphia) this past season. The 15-year veteran tallied his 8,000th rebound on Dec. 30 at Utah and 8,000th assist on Feb. 27 vs. Brooklyn, becoming the only player in NBA history to reach those marks while scoring 30,000 points or more. James also climbed up to seventh place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list (11,280), 11th place on the NBA’s all-time assists list (8,208) and 16th place in career steals (1,865).

The Cavaliers are currently in the midst of their fourth straight conference finals appearance. James leads all NBA players in the 2018 Playoffs with 33.2 points (.547 FG%), while adding 8.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in 40.5 minutes, to go along with 11 double-doubles (most in 2018 Playoffs) and three triple-doubles. He also has six games of 40 points or more, the most by any player in a single playoffs since Allen Iverson (six) in 2001.