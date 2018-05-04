CavsRaptors Game Preview - May 5, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers aim to take a 3-0 advantage on Saturday night when they battle the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Saturday's home game at The Q, the Cavaliers are coming off a dominant performance in Game 2 on Thursday, topping the Raptors, 128-110, in Toronto. It was the Cavs eighth straight postseason win over their Eastern Conference rivals.

The Cavs’ 128 points scored in Game 2 was their fourth-highest scoring output in any postseason contest (137 vs. GSW on 6/9/17, 135 at BOS on 5/25/17 and 130 at BOS on 5/19/17).

Cleveland also shot 50-84 (.595) from the field, dished out 25 assists and had a franchise playoff record-low three turnovers (previously 5 TOs, 4/17/16 vs. DET & 4/18/09 vs. DET). Their .595 mark from the field was tied for their highest field goal percentage in any playoff game (.595 twice, 5/7/10 at BOS and 5/23/17 vs. BOS).

In total, five Cavs players scored in double-digits for the second game in a row (James-43, Love-31, Smith-15, Green-14, Hill-13). Cleveland also has five players averaging at least 10.0 points this series (James-34.5, Love-19.0, Smith-17.5, Green-15.0 & Korver-12.0).

One of the main reasons that contributed to the Cavs' offensive explosion in Game 2 was their success from behind the arc. In fact, they shot 11-26 (.423) from three-point range in Game 2 and have now hit at least 10 three-pointers in eight-consecutive playoff games.

Now that the Cavaliers own a 2-0 lead in the series, history is on their side as the Wine & Gold have never lost a series when leading 2-0 (15-0). They also hold a 9-0 series record when going up 3-0.

Heading into Game 3, fans should check out some of the milestones that a few Cavs players can pass against the Raptors on Saturday:

First, LeBron James(226 GP) can move past Tony Parker (226 GP) for fifth all-time in playoff games played with an appearance in Game 3.

Second, Swish (266 3FGM) is just two threes shy of passing Chauncey Billups (267 3FGM) for ninth place in NBA playoff history.

Finally, Kevin Love (771 PTS) is 12 points away from passing Brad Daugherty (782 PTS) for fifth place in franchise postseason scoring and 14 points away from passing Zydrunas Ilgauskas (784 PTS) for fourth.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #26 - Kyle Korver #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #10 - DeMar DeRozan #3 - OG Anunoby #9 - Serge Ibaka #17 - Jonas Valanciunas

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Raptors) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Series Stats

As mentioned, the Cavaliers had five players score in double-digits on Thursday night and will be looking for a similar all-around performance on Saturday in Game 3.

From an individual perspective, in Game 2, LeBron James posted his seventh double-double of the 2018 Playoffs with a game-high 43 points (19-28 FG), eight rebounds and a postseason career-high 14 assists in 41 minutes, while also becoming the first player in NBA history to tally 40-plus points and 14-plus assists in a playoff game.

In the 2018 Playoffs, James is averaging a NBA-high 34.4 points (.548 FG%), 10.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.33 steals and 1.00 block in 41.7 minutes. He also has seven double-doubles and two triple-doubles. James has also tallied at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in 16 straight postseason games (since 5/23/17), including all nine games in 2018. He has also led Cleveland in points and assists in 10 consecutive playoff contests, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest such streak in NBA postseason history.

Kevin Love recorded his second double-double of the 2018 postseason with 31 points (11-21 FG), a team-high 11 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during the Game 2 victory at Toronto. It was also his second-ever 30-10 playoff performance (5/17/17 at BOS, 32 PTS, 12 REB).

Finally, for the Cavs, Jeff Green has scored in double-digits in three of the last four games, including both contests this series. Through the first two games versus Toronto, Green is averaging 15.0 points on .750 (9-12) shooting from the field, .714 (5-7) from beyond the arc, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steal in 24.0 minutes.

On the other end of the court, the Raptors were once again led by their dynamic duo of guards, DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. In their Game 2 loss, DeRozan led his team with 24 points while Lowry scored 21 and notched eight assists.

Fred VanVleet knocked down 14 points and four assists off the bench, netting four of seven shots from beyond the arc.

On Deck

Following Game 3's conclusion, the Cavaliers and Raptors will meet again in Cleveland for Game 4 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on TNT. If necessary, Game 5 will take place in Toronto on Wednesday, May 9 on TNT. Tipoff time from the Air Canada Centre is still to be determined.

