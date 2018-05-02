CavsRaptors Game Preview - May 3, 2018

Game Summary

On Thursday, the Cavaliers will try to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series with the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre is at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

After snagging an exciting, 113-112, overtime win in Game 1 on Tuesday, Cleveland has now won seven straight playoff games against Toronto going back to the 2016 East Finals. Additionally, the Wine & Gold now hold an 18-1 all-time series record when winning Game 1 of any postseason series.

En route to their Game 1 victory, the Cavs had five players score in double figures (James-26, Smith-20, Korver-19, Green-16 & Thompson-14).

The club was also excellent from behind the arc, knocking down a 2018 Playoff-high 14 triples. With that performance, the Wine & Gold have now hit 10-plus triples in seven straight games this postseason.

The Cavaliers' offensive push didn't stop there, dishing out 25 assists and recording only six turnovers in the process. It was the third time in franchise history that Cleveland posted at least 25 helpers and six miscues or less in a playoff game (4/17/16 vs. DET, 5/2/92 vs. BOS).

From a defensive perspective, Cleveland was able to hold the Raptors to 39-91 (.429) shooting from the field while scoring 21 points off Toronto’s 14 turnovers in the Game 1 victory.

Of course, it's going to be hard for fans to wait for Game 2 after witnessing the exciting, white-knuckle affair that took place on Tuesday. Fans can kill some time by reading up on some historic milestones that could be passed on Thursday night.

In terms of league milestones, LeBron James (103) can pass Elgin Baylor for sole possession of the eighth-most double-doubles ever recorded in NBA postseason history. James (225 GP) can also tie Tony Parker (226 GP) for fifth all-time in playoff games played when Game 2 roles around.

JR Smith (264 3FGM) is just four threes shy of passing Chauncey Billups (267 3FGM) for ninth place in NBA playoff history while Kyle Korver (213 3FGM) is only nine three-pointers made away from moving past Jason Terry (221 3FGM) for 15th all-time in the same category.

In terms of franchise milestones, Kevin Love (120 3FGM) needs to make three more triples to move into third place on the Cavs’ all-time playoff three-pointers made list (Kyrie Irving 122 3FGM). Korver (48 3FGM) currently ranks ninth on that list and can climb all the way to fifth with 10 more threes (Mo Williams 55, Mark Price/Iman Shumpert 56 and Daniel Gibson 57).

Where to Catch the Action

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #26 - Kyle Korver #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #10 - DeMar DeRozan #3 - OG Anunoby #9 - Serge Ibaka #17 - Jonas Valanciunas

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Raptors) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Series Stats

After only one day off following their First Round series win over the Indiana Pacers, many pundits thought the Cavaliers would be tired heading into Game 1 against the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed on Tuesday. The opposite was true as seen in the well-rounded effort that earned the Wine & Gold a 1-0 series lead.

Following a Herculean effort in all seven games against the Pacers, LeBron James followed up his Round 1 success with another big game. In Game 1 against Toronto, LBJ recorded his second triple-double of the 2018 Playoffs (21st of playoff career) with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds, a game-high 13 assists, one steal and two blocks in 47 minutes. He also recorded his 2,000th rebound (seventh player to ever do so) and 400th steal (first player to ever do so) of his postseason career on Tuesday.

Through eight games this postseason, James is averaging a NBA-high 33.4 points (.528 FG%), 10.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.38 steals and 1.13 blocks in 41.9 minutes. He also has six double-doubles and two triple-doubles.

JR Smith went off alongside his fellow starter, snagging his highest scoring game of the 2018 Playoffs with 20 points in Game 1. Swish was 5-6 (.833) from three-point territory, and grabbed two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Smith has made at least three triples in five of Cleveland’s eight playoff games this year.

With a 5-12 (.417) shooting performance from beyond the arc in Game 1, Kyle Korver now leads the Cavs in three-point percentage (.404) and three-pointers made (21) this postseason. The sharpshooter also finished with 19 points and two rebounds in 38 minutes against Toronto.

On the other end of the court, Toronto earned great performances from their star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry as well as from center Jonas Valanciunas. DeRozan tallied 22 points in his team's loss, while also grabbing seven rebounds and five assists. Both Lowry and Valanciunas posted double-doubles in their starting roles on Tuesday (Lowry 18pts/10asts, Valanciunas 21pts/21rebs).

On Deck

Following their Game 2 showdown in Toronto, the Cavs and Raptors will head to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7, respectively. Both contests will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. (ET) with Game 3 being televised on ABC and Game 4 on TNT.

