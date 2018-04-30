CavsRaptors Game Preview - May 1, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers travel to Toronto on Tuesday night for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Raptors. Tipoff from the Air Canada Centre is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Following their seven-game series with the Indiana Pacers in the First Round, the Wine & Gold will be taking on the Raptors (defeated the Washington Wizards, 4-2, in the First Round) for the third-straight year in the postseason. The Cavs defeated the Raptors 4-2 in the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals and 4-0 in last year’s Semifinals.

In that four-game sweep over Toronto in the 2017 Semifinals, the Cavs won by an average margin of 15.3 points (116.3-101.0) and made at least 13 three-pointers in all four games. LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points in every game of a four-game sweep in the series, averaging 36.0 points on .573 (43-75) shooting from the field, .481 (13-27) from three-point range, .833 (45-54) from the foul line, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in 41.0 minutes against the Raptors.

Along with their recent postseason success against the Raptors, the Cavaliers also won the 2017-18 Regular Season series 92-1) with their Eastern Conference rivals. Cleveland's two most recent victories over Toronto came at The Q (132-129 on March 21 and 112-106 on April 3), where they averaged 122.0 points on .548 shooting from the field, .519 (28-54) from beyond the arc, .852 (46-54) from the foul line, and 23.0 assists (11.0 TOs) in the two victories.

As mentioned, the Wine & Gold earned their Second Round date with Toronto by defeating the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game slug fest that ended on Sunday afternoon with a, 105-101, Game 7 victory. It was the 12th time in franchise history where Cleveland won a First Round series.

Cleveland also improved to 4-2 all time in Game 7s (3-0 at home, 1-0 at The Q). En route to their win, they overcame a 2-1 series deficit for the fifth time in their team playoff history (Won 4-3 in 1992 Semifinals vs. BOS, 4-2 in 2007 ECF vs. DET, 4-2 in 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 4-3 in 2016 Finals vs. GSW).

In terms of highlights, the Wine & Gold made at least 10 three-pointers in each of final six games of their First Round series win over Indiana (Games 2-7). Their defense also played very well over the course of the series, allowing 100 points or less in five of the those seven contests.

As the Cavaliers prepare for what should be an exciting Semifinals duel with the Raptors, Wine & Gold fans can kill some down time by checking out a few milestones that could be broken come the end of the Second Round.

First, LeBron James, who passed Scotty Pippen to become the all-time leader in postseason steals on Sunday afternoon, is just a single steal away from becoming the first player in NBA history to record 400 steals in the playoffs. James (224 GP) can also pass Tony Parker (226 GP) for fifth all-time in playoff games played with three more contests.

James' fellow starter, JR Smith (259 3FGM), is just three three-pointers shy of passing Robert Horry (261 3FGM) for 10th place in NBA playoff history (Klay Thompson is 12th w/257 3FGM).

Where to Catch the Action

FOX Sports Ohio: Before and after all Cavs playoffs games, FOX Sports Ohio will provide pre- and postgame coverage hosted by Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell that will include reporting and analysis from Fred McLeod, Austin Carr and Allie Clifton, with guest appearances from former Cavs coach Mike Fratello.

TV: NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#5 - JR Smith #26 - Kyle Korver #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #10 - DeMar DeRozan #3 - OG Anunoby #9 - Serge Ibaka #17 - Jonas Valanciunas

Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report

Status Update: (Raptors) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Fan Guide Cavs Playoff Fan Guide Series schedule, fan fest info, watch parties and more ... CLICK HERE

Postseason Stats

Heading into Round 2, both the Cavaliers and Raptors witnessed a number excellent performances from each of their First Round series.

For the Cavaliers, it's not surprising that LeBron James had such an incredible Act I against the Pacers. LBJ posted at least 40 points three times during the 2018 First Round series against Indiana, which includes a 45-point performance in Game 7 (16-25 FG, 8 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 43 MIN). James was also the last NBA player to scored 40 points or more three times in a single playoff series (2015 Finals).

The Kid from Akron has also recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in all seven playoff games this year, and in 14 straight postseason games as well, going back to last year’s playoffs (5/23/17). In the 2018 Playoffs, James is averaging a NBA-high 34.4 points (.553 FG%, career-high .818 FT%), 10.0 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block in 41.2 minutes. He also has five double-doubles and one triple-double.

James helped earn his club a 3-2 lead over the Pacers last Wednesday night. With a step-back trey, James buried the bucket with just seconds remaining in the fourth quarter sending The Q into hysteria. To relive the shot, CLICK HERE.

Kevin Love, who played a myriad of roles in Round 1, including center and forward, was the Cavaliers' second-leading scorer after James, averaging 11.4 ppg on .333 shooting. In three games against the Raptors during the 2017-18 regular season, Love averaged 17.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.7 minutes.

JR Smith, who had both solid offensive and defensive performances against Indiana, knocked down at least three triples in four of the seven games against Indiana, including in Game 7 (11 PTS, 3-8 3FG, 4 REB, 35 MIN).

For the Atlantic Division Champion Toronto Raptors, their starting five had four players average in double-digits through six games with the Washington Wizards in the First Round (DeRozan-26.7, Lowry-17.2, Valanciunas-13.5 and Wright-10.7).

From their starting five to the their reserves, Toronto has been playing well all-season long. However, it's been DeMar DeRozan's show in The Six, especially in the playoffs. Against Washington, the guard had three 30-plus point games, with the largest tally coming in Game 2 (37 pts).

While DeRozan may be the leading scorer this postseason, fellow guard Kyle Lowry hasn't been quiet either. Lowry scored in double digits in all six games against the Wizards with double-doubles in both Game 2 (13 pts, 12 asts) and Game 5 (17 pts, 10 asts).

With DeRozan and Lowry at the helm of the ship, the Raptors will be a tough team to defend, especially as the series deepens.

On Deck

Following Game 1's showdown in Toronto, the Cavs and Raptors will duel again in The Six on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN. The two clubs will then head to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 5 and Monday, May 7, respectively. Both contests will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. (ET) with Game 3 being televised on ABC and Game 4 on TNT.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE