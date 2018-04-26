CavsPacers Game Preview - April 27, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers will try to punch their ticket to the Second Round on Friday night in Indianapolis when they take on the Pacers for a Game 6 showdown. Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Not only will a Wine & Gold win on Friday constitute a trip to the Second Round of the NBA Playoffs, but it will mark the 12th time in franchise history that the Cavs have reached the Semifinals.

The Cavs can also win a series after trailing 2-1 for the fifth time in their team playoff history (Won 4-3 in 1992 Semifinals vs. BOS, 4-2 in 2007 ECF vs. DET, 4-2 in 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 4-3 in 2016 Finals vs. GSW).

Of course, before Wine & Gold fans can start thinking about the next round, they know their club still has business to take care of on Friday. However, recent history has proven that the Cavaliers have a knack for closing out a series when it matters. In fact, the Cavaliers have won each of its last 13 potential series-clinching playoff games since 2009, the longest such streak in NBA history (previous mark was 12 straight by the L.A. Lakers from 2000 to 2004. (Elias Sports Bureau)

The Cavs earned this opportunity after overcoming some early-round mistakes and capitalizing on important moments in each of their three wins so far. They did just that on Wednesday night in their 98-95 win after LeBron James buried a buzzer-beating trey for the series advantage. It was the fourth game-winning buzzer-beater of James' postseason career (5/22/09 GW three-pointer vs. ORL, 5/22/13 GW layup vs. IND, 5/10/15 GW jump-shot at CHI).

While LBJ's shot may be the highlight of Wednesday's victory, the Cavaliers also excelled in a number of categories that can be easily taken for granted.

For instance, in Game 5, the Cavaliers had an aggregate plus/minus rating of plus-15 compared to the Pacers' minus-13. That defensive effort was indicative of their solid play all series long, allowing no more than 100 points in any of the five games played.

The Cavaliers were also nearly perfect from the charity stripe, setting a franchise playoff record for free-throw percentage (.963, 26-27), passing the previous mark of .958 (23-24 twice, 5/10/15 at CHI & 4/26/09 at DET). James shot a perfect 15-15 (1.000) from the line, which were his most free throws made without a miss in his career (regular and postseason). The last Cavs player to connect on that many free throws without a miss was Mark Price (16-16, 5/1/95 vs. NYK).

Looking ahead to Game 6, Cleveland fans can kill some time before Friday night's 8:00 p.m. tipoff with a quick history lesson regarding some important milestones that could be broken in Indy. Fans should keep tabs on LeBron, who is just two steals away from passing Scottie Pippen (395 STL) as the NBA’s all-time leader in career playoff steals. James (102 DD) is also two double-doubles away from passing Elgin Baylor (103 DD) for eighth-most in postseason play while JR Smith (253 3FGM) is only nine threes shy of passing Robert Horry (261 3FGM) for 10th place in NBA playoff history.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, WUAB 43, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Twins (8:00 p.m.) and Game 6 of the Cavs – Pacers series (8:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #26 - Kyle Korver #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus Young #33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Back spasms, Questionable)

Status Update: (Pacers) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Series Stats

As mentioned, James had a night to remember with his game-winning bucket in the final seconds of Game 5. Before that play was even drawn up, though, James posted some incredible numbers that were overshadowed by his historic shot. In fact, LBJ finished the night with his fifth double-double of the 2018 Playoffs, tallying a game-high 44 points (14-24 FG, 15-15 FT), a team-high tying 10 rebounds, a game-high eight assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes. James (21 40-pt playoff games) also passed Jerry West (20 40-pt playoff games) for the second-most 40-point outings in NBA postseason history.

LeBron also posted a double-double in 14 straight games against the Pacers (regular and postseason), his longest streak versus any opponent. Over this 14-game run, James is averaging 32.9 points (.548 FG%), 10.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.07 steals and 1.36 blocks in 42.7 minutes. Since 1985, only Hakeem Olajuwon (16) had a longer streak of double-doubles against the Pacers. (STATS, Inc.)

Kyle Korver was lights out in Game 5 as well, especially from beyond the arc, shooting 5-9 (.556) from beyond the arc before finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during the Game 5 win. With his first triple of the night, he passed Michael Finley and Scotty Pippen (200 3FGM) for sole possession of 16th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason three-pointers made list. Korver has now scored in double figures in three of the last four games, connecting on at least four threes in each of those three contests. He also leads all Cavs players with 13 triples this series (13-31, .419).

Kevin Love recorded his first double-double of the 2018 Playoffs in the Game 5 victory (11 PTS, 10 REB) and continues to average a double-double this series (11.8 PTS, 10.4 REB).

For the Pacers, they were once again led by Domantas Sabonis in his club's Game 5 loss. The Lithuanian-American knocked down 22 points on 8-12 shooting off the bench.

For Victor Oladipo, he tallied 12 points along with 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the First Round. So far, the former Hoosier is averaging a solid 20.2 points in these five playoff contests.

On Deck

If the Cavs are able to emerge victorious on Friday night, then they will await the winner of the Raptors-Wizards series in the Second Round. However, if the Pacers take Game 6, the two teams will meet one final time this postseason for a Game 7 on Sunday. Tipoff time is still to be determined, but the game will take place at The Q and on FSO, if necessary.

