CavsPacers Game Preview - April 25, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers eye a 3-2 First Round lead against the Indiana Pacers when the two teams battle on Wednesday night for Game 5. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold earned this opportunity by tying the series on Sunday night after topping their Central Division rival, 104-100, in Indianapolis.

One of the top reasons the Cavaliers were able come out of Game 4 victorious on Sunday was due to their efficiency at the offensive end. In Game 4, the Cavs connected on 12 three-pointers, shot 22-26 (.846) from the charity stripe and had just 10 turnovers.

The team's defense has been rock solid as well. In fact, Cleveland held Indiana to 40-93 (.430) shooting from the field and blocked seven shots in Game 4. The Wine & Gold have also not allowed more than 100 points so far in this series.

Of course, the Cavs will want to carry over their success on both ends of the floor on Wednesday night as they square off in a crucial Game 5.

Overall, Cleveland is 11-11 all-time in Game 5s (4-2 since 2015), so Wine & Gold fans will need to be loud when cheering on their club at The Q, where the club has won 11 of their last 13 home games against the Pacers.

Looking forward to historical markers that could be broken on Wednesday, fans should keep an eye on LeBron James who is just three steals away from passing Scottie Pippen (395 STL) as the NBA’s all-time leader in career playoff steals. With another 40-point performance, James (20 40-pt playoff games) can also pass Jerry West (20) for sole possession of the second-most 40-point games in NBA playoff history.

Kyle Korver (200 3FGM) is also looking to pass Michael Finely and Scottie Pippen for sole possession of 16th place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers made list if he can make just one more trey this postseason.

Beginning Wednesday night, if James, Korver and the rest of the Cavaliers can finish off this series with the Pacers, then they will be just the fifth squad in franchise history to win a series after trailing 2-1. (Won 4-3 in 1992 Semifinals vs. BOS, 4-2 in 2007 ECF vs. DET, 4-2 in 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 4-3 in 2016 Finals vs. GSW).

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Wednesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Braves game (6:40 p.m.) and Game 5 of the Cavs – Pacers series (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #26 - Kyle Korver #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus Young #33 - Myles Turner

Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Back spasms, Questionable)

Status Update: (Pacers) - None to Report

*Subject to change.

Series Stats

On Wednesday, the Wine & Gold will hope for repeat performances from a number of Game 4 heroes, including LeBron James, Kyle Korver and JR Smith.

James posted his fourth double-double of the 2018 Playoffs with a game-high 32 points (12-22 FG, 8-9 FT), a team-high 13 rebounds, a team-high seven assists and two blocks in 46 minutes in Game 4. It was James’ 100th career playoff game with at least 30 points, joining Michael Jordan (109) as the only players to ever accomplish that feat.

LBJ has also now recorded a double-double in 13-straight games against the Pacers (regular and postseason), his longest streak versus any opponent.

Kyle Korver shot 4-9 (.444) from three-point range and finished with 18 points, three rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes during the Cavs’ Game 4 victory. Two of his four three-pointers came during a 10-2 run after Cleveland trailed 93-91 late in the game. With his fourth and final triple, Korver became the 18th NBA player to hit 200 threes or more in the playoffs.

JR Smith connected on 4-10 (.400) from deep and tallied 12 points and five rebounds in 35 minutes in Game 4. Over his playoff career with Cleveland (since 2015), Smith is shooting .414 (165-399) from three-point range in the postseason. Smith's top highlight, however, came at the end of the first quarter after he banked in a full-court shot to extend the Cavaliers' lead as time expired.

For Indiana, neither Victor Oladipo nor Bojan Bogdanovic (Indy's Game 1 and Game 3 scoring leaders, respectively), were able to get back into their scoring zone. However, the Pacers did witness an impressive performance from Domantas Sabonis, who led his club with 19 points off the bench. Thaddeus Young also stood out for Indy, knocking down 12 points and an impressive 16 rebounds in his team's loss to Cleveland.

On Deck

Following Game 5's conclusion, the Cavaliers will duel with the Pacers on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 6 on FSO. Tipoff time is still to be determined. If necessary, Game 7 will take place at The Q on Sunday, April 29. Tipoff time and channel information are still to be determined as well.

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE