#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 22, 2018
Bankers Life Fieldhouse at 8:30 p.m. ET
David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
Game Summary
The Cavaliers will look even up their First Round series with the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night in Game 4 from Indianapolis. Tipoff from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is at 8:30 p.m. (ET).
While they may be down, the Wine & Gold are certainly not out after losing Game 3 on Friday, 92-90. The good news for Cavs fans is that Cleveland is 25-13 all-time in Game 4s and last year, the Cavaliers went 4-0 in Game 4s in the 2017 Playoffs.
CAVS TO DON WINE JERSEYS
From where to catch all the action to Sunday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
The Cavs have also came back to win a series after trailing at least 2-1 in a series four times in their team playoff history (Won 4-3 in 1992 Semifinals vs. BOS, 4-2 in 2007 ECF vs. DET, 4-2 in 2015 Semifinals vs. CHI & 4-3 in 2016 Finals vs. GSW).
Going back to the 2015 Playoffs, the Cavs also hold a 37-7 playoff record against Eastern Conference opponents, which includes a 19-3 mark at The Q and 18-4 mark on the road.
Another morale booster for Wine & Gold fans includes their solid defensive performance in Game 3. Despite the loss, the Cavs swiped a 2018 Playoff-high 11 steals and forced the Pacers to commit 20 turnovers. During the 2017-18 regular season, Cleveland had 10 steals or more on 14 occasions and forced at least 20 opponent miscues five times.
Cleveland fans should also look out for some historical markers that could be broken come Sunday evening in the Hoosier State.
LeBron James (393 STL) is just three steals away from passing Scottie Pippen (395 STL) as the NBA’s all-time leader in career playoff steals. With another 40-point performance, James (20 40-pt playoff games) can also pass Jerry West (20) for sole possession of the second-most 40-point games in NBA playoff history.
LBJ (99 30-point games) also needs only one more 30-point game to reach 100 career 30-point postseason games, joining Michael Jordan (109) as the only players in league history to have 100 30-point playoff performances or more.
Among the Cavs’ all-time postseason leaders, JR Smith (62 STL) is three steals away from passing Mark Price (64 STL) for the fourth-most steals in franchise playoff history.
Finally, Kevin Love (145 FTM) needs to just make three free throws to move past John ‘Hot Rod’ Williams (147 FTM) for sixth place on the Cavs leaderboard.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#3 - George Hill
#26 - Kyle Korver
#5 - JR Smith
#23 - LeBron James
#0 - Kevin Love
#2 - Darren Collison
#4 - Victor Oladipo
#44 - Bojan Bogdanovic
#21 - Thaddeus Young
#33 - Myles Turner
Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Back spasms, Questionable)
Status Update: (Pacers) - None to Report
*Subject to change.
Fan Guide
Cavs Playoff Fan Guide
Series schedule, fan fest info, watch parties and more ... CLICK HERE
Series Stats
As mentioned, LeBron James posted his 100th career playoff double-double (third in 2018 Playoffs) in Game 3 with a team-high 28 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, to go along with a 4-7 (.571) clip from deep, a game-high eight assists, one steal and one block in 42 minutes.
James became the 10th player in NBA playoff history to record 100 double-doubles, while also tying Hakeem Olajuwon (100) for the ninth-most double-doubles in postseason play. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Game 3 was James’ NBA-record 60th time leading his team in points, rebounds and assists in a playoff game. The next closest are Tim Duncan and Larry Bird (21 each).
LBJ has also recorded a double-double in 12 straight games against the Pacers (regular and postseason), his longest streak versus any opponent. Over this 12-game run, James is averaging 32.1 points (.548 FG%), 10.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 2.33 steals and 1.33 blocks in 42.4 minutes. Since 1985, only Hakeem Olajuwon (16) and Dwight Howard (14) had longer streaks of double-doubles against the Pacers. (STATS, Inc.)
Kevin Love tallied 19 points on 7-13 (.538) shooting from the field on Friday night, including 3-5 (.600) from beyond the arc, six rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Game 3 against the Pacers. With his 17th point of the night, Love passed Larry Nance Sr. (693 PTS) for sixth place on the Cavaliers’ all-time postseason scoring list.
For the Pacers, their Game 3 win came on the back of the Croat, Bojan Bogdanovic, who tallied 30 points on 11-15 shooting, including an incredible 7-9 from beyond the arc.
Indiana's next leading scorer was none other than Victor Oladipo who tallied 18 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Oladipo also knocked down seven of his eight free throw attempts.
On Deck
Following the conclusion of Game 4, the Cavs and Pacers duel again on Wednesday for Game 5 at The Q on FSO and TNT with a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. If necessary, Game 6 will take place on Friday, April 27 in Indianapolis. Tipoff time is still to be determined.
