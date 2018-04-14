#CavsPacers Game Preview - April 15, 2018
Quicken Loans Arena at 3:30 p.m. ET
The defending Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers (50-32, 0-0) open the 2018 Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers (48-34, 0-0) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff in Game 1 from Quicken Loans Arena is at 3:30 p.m. (ET).
Heading into their First Round matchup with Indy, the Wine & Gold are a perfect 12-0 in First Round games since 2015 (4-0 over Boston in 2015, 4-0 over Detroit in 2016 and 4-0 over Indiana in 2017).
CAVS TO DON BLACK JERSEYS
From where to catch all the action to Sunday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
Going back to the 2015 Playoffs, the Cavs hold a 36-5 playoff record against Eastern Conference opponents, which includes a 18-2 mark at The Q and 18-3 mark on the road.
Against the Pacers, specifically, this will be the third postseason meeting between the Central Division foes (1998 First Round, 2017 First Round), with Cleveland sweeping Indiana 4-0 in last year’s opening Playoff round. In their four-game sweep over Indiana, the Cavs averaged 112.8 points, their fourth-highest scoring average ever recorded in a single series (120.4 vs. BOS in 2017 ECF, 116.3 vs. TOR in 2017 Semifinals & 114.8 vs. GSW in 2017 Finals).
Cleveland also averaged 13.5 three-pointers made and shot .403 (54-134) from deep in the 2017 First Round sweep over Indiana. They connected on 21-44 shots from three-point range in Game 3 against the Pacers and has made at least 20 threes in a playoff game five times over the past two postseasons (4/20/16 vs. DET, 5/4/16 vs. ATL, 5/6/16 vs. ATL, 4/20/17 vs. IND, 6/9/17 vs. GSW). The Cavs made an NBA Playoff-record 14.4 three-pointers per game in 2017 (prev. record was 12.8 by GSW in 2016).
Including the postseason, the Cavaliers are 10-1 in their last 11 home games against Indiana. Cleveland holds a 22-6 record at The Q over their previous three playoff appearances and went 29-12 at home during the 2017-18 regular season (tied for seventh-best home mark in NBA).
As the Cavs get set for some postseason basketball, Wine & Gold fans will be looking to see if their club can carry over a number of successful elements seen during the regular season.
One example from the past campaign stems from the club's ability to close out games. In fact, Cleveland went undefeated when they led after three quarters at 39-0 (1.000), the only NBA team with a perfect record in such instances in 2017-18. They also became the first team since 1954-55 to go undefeated in a single season when leading after three periods of play.
In 2017-18, the Cavs ranked in the NBA’s Top 10 in offensive rating (110.6, fifth), PPG (110.9, fifth), FG% (.476, fifth), 3FG% (.372, sixth) and FT% (.779, 10th). Their 110.9 points per game was their second-highest scoring average in franchise history (114.1, 1979-80).
The squad also boasted one of the top-ten best benches in the entire league with the reserves averaging a franchise-record 41.2 points on the season, which ranked seventh in the NBA.
All of these on-court successes should help boost the team's confidence heading into Game 1 on Sunday.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: ABC
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#3 - George Hill
#1 - Rodney Hood
#23 - LeBron James
#32 - Jeff Green
#0 - Kevin Love
#2 - Darren Collison
#4 - Victor Oladipo
#44 - Bojan Bogdanovic
#21 - Thaddeus Young
#33 - Myles Turner
Status Update: (Cavs) - None to Report
Status Update: (Pacers) - None to Report
*Subject to change.
Fan Guide
Cavs Playoff Fan Guide
Series schedule, fan fest info, watch parties and more ... CLICK HERE
Head-to-Head Matchup
November 1: The Pacers snapped a nine-game losing streak at The Q – handing the Wine & Gold their fourth straight loss in the process, scoring at least 30 points in all four quarters and hitting on 62 percent from beyond the arc in a one-sided 124-107 win. LeBron James led everyone with 33 points, but Thaddeus Young scored 12 of his 26 in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
December 8: The Cavaliers hadn’t lost a game in nearly a month when they rolled into Bakers Life Fieldhouse, trying to win their 14th straight. Instead, the Pacers dropped Cleveland for the 13th time in their last 15 visits to Indianapolis – with the new-look Pacers opening the game on a 13-2 run and closing it on a 13-5 run to snap Cleveland’s win streak.
January 12: Closing out a road trip and in the midst of a month-long funk, the Cavaliers dropped their third straight to the Pacers, who erased Cleveland’s 22-point first half lead as the Wine & Gold failed to score a single point in the final four minutes of regulation and fell to 3-8 after a stretch of 18 wins in 19 outings.
January 26: Cleveland briefly emerged from their January funk in time to get their lone win over the Pacers this season – but they didn’t make it easy on themselves, weathering nine fourth-quarter turnovers to take the 115-108 win at The Q. JR Smith canned seven triples and finished with 23 points and LeBron James notched his eight triple-double of the season in the win.
Fan Fest Note
Due to today’s weather conditions, activities for the free Cavs Fan Fest presented by Huntington Bank on Gateway Plaza scheduled to take place prior to Game 1 of the Cavs vs. Indiana Pacers playoff series at 3:30 p.m. has been cancelled. While activities that include interactive games, entertainment and food trucks will not take place, the large video screens on Gateway Plaza will still show game. A reminder that doors to The Q will open at 1:30 p.m. for ticketed fans attending the game to enjoy activities taking place on the main concourse prior to the 3:30 tipoff.
On Deck
Game 2 is on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at The Q on FSO/TNT. The series shifts to Indiana for a Friday night Game 3 at 7:00 p.m. on FSO/ESPN followed by a Sunday afternoon affair for Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. on FSO/TNT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Q Transformation
Before you make your way downtown for Sunday's Game 1 matchup between the Cavaliers and Pacers, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE
Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro
Peep the Cavs player introduction video for the First Round of the 2018 Playoffs against the Pacers.
Check Out the Cavs' 2018 Playoffs Player Intro
