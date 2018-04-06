CavsSixers Game Preview - April 6, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (49-30) hit the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (48-30) tonight in the first of a two-game roadie. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold head into the City of Brotherly Love on a five-game win streak, while also winning 10 of their last 11 contests. With a win over the Sixers tonight, Cleveland (49-30) can post a 50-win season for the fourth-straight year and 11th time in franchise history. The Cavaliers can also clinch their seventh Central Division title with a win and an Indiana Pacers loss (plays at Toronto tonight).

While the Cavaliers prepare to wind down the 2017-18 season, one of their most exciting matchups of the year came just last night after the squad overcame a 17-point deficit with 7:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to defeat the Washington Wizards, 119-115, at The Q.

Last night's win was the largest fourth-quarter deficit the Wine & Gold have overcome since November 14, 2014 (trailed by 19 in 4th Q at BOS). Cleveland went on a 32-11 run to close out the contest and finished with their eighth-straight home victory.

For the game, Cleveland shot 42-77 (.545) from the field (11-15 FG in the fourth) and 13-27 (.481) from beyond the arc, and dished out 26 assists. The Cavs also improved to 37-7 when scoring at least 110 points and 27-7 when hitting at least .500 from the field in 2017-18.

In last night’s win over Washington, LeBron James registered his 50th double-double of the season with a game-high 33 points (13 in the fourth Q) on 12-20 (.600) shooting, a game-high tying 14 assists and nine rebounds in 39 minutes. James is just the second player in franchise history to record 50 double-doubles in a single season, joining Brad Daugherty (53 in 1990-91).

James' fellow starter, Kevin Love, knocked down 4-6 (.667) shots from beyond the arc and finished with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 31 minutes against the Wizards. Since returning to the lineup on March 19 (nine games), Love is shooting .451 (23-51) from three-point range.

As the Cavaliers head into their third consecutive matchup against a Playoff-clinched squad, the Sixers will look to keep rolling as they start to round out their own regular season. Philly has won 12 straight games and sit just a half game behind the Wine & Gold in the Eastern Conference Playoff picture.

Even without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who suffered an orbital fracture and a concussion in his club's March 28 contest against New York, the 76ers have continued to play well in the second half of the season. Without Embiid, the club has won four straight games and will likely get the big man back for the First Round of the Playoffs.

Of course, there's more to this Sixers squad than just Embiid. Philly owns a 6'10" point guard in Ben Simmons who has used his size and strength all season long to become one of the most versatile players currently playing in the NBA. This season, the former LSU Tiger is averaging 15.8 ppg on an impressive .543 shooting percentage.

In their 12th straight victory, the Sixers topped the Detroit Pistons, 115-108, on the road. Unsurprisingly, Simmons led the way, notching 25 points and six assists. Reserve Marco Belinelli, tallied 19 points and four rebounds off the bench for his new squad.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Reds – Pirates game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Sixers game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#16 - Cedi Osman #1 - Rodney Hood #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #17 - J.J. Redick #33 - Robert Covington #23 - Ersan Ilyasova #5 - Amir Johnson

Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Jose Calderon, (Left hamstring soreness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Sixers) - Joel Embiid, (Orbital fracture/Concussion, Out), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, (Right knee patellar tendinitis, Out), Dario Saric, (Cellulitis, right elbow, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tonight, the Wine & Gold will face the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth time in 2017-18.

Cleveland leads the season series against Philadelphia, 2-1, which includes a, 113-91, win the last time they met at Wells Fargo Center (November 27). In that 22-point win, Cleveland held Philadelphia to just 3-28 (.107) shooting from beyond the arc, which was the lowest three-point percentage allowed by the Cavs in a single game since February 20, 2015 (.063, 1-16). Offensively, the Wine & Gold had 25 assists (11 turnovers) and shot 41-85 (.482) from the field, 15-37 (.405) from beyond the arc and 16-20 (.800) from the foul line. They also had a 57-30 edge in bench points.

The Cavs are 11-1 against the Sixers over the previous 12 meetings and have won five consecutive contests at Wells Fargo Center. Defensively, over those five road victories, Cleveland has held Philadelphia to 97.0 points on .439 shooting from the field (.317 3FG%) and forced 16.0 turnovers (19.4 points off). The Cavaliers have also averaged 23.2 fast break points and won by 8.8 points per contest (105.8-97.0) during that stretch.

From an individual perspective, LeBron James has had success when playing Philly this season. In three games against the Sixers this campaign, James is averaging 30.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.33 steals in 36.3 minutes.

On Deck

Following Friday night's showdown in Philly, the Cavaliers will hop on over to the Big Apple for a Monday night battle with the New York Knicks in the first game of a home-and-home series. They'll take on NYK once again this coming Wednesday at The Q for the seasonal finale on Fan Appreciation Night. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

