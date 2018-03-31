CavsMavs Game Preview - April 1, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (46-30) round out their season series with the Dallas Mavericks (23-53) on Easter Sunday in the second contest of a four-game homestand. Tipoff from The Q is set for 6:00 p.m.

In the midst of a four-game homestand at The Q, the Wine & Gold have won five straight games at home with their most recent victory coming against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday by a score of 107-102.

During the Cavs' five-game home win streak, the squad is averaging 119.0 points (.509 FG%, .405 3FG%, .802 FT%) and 25.2 assists. They have also won by an average of 12.4 points (119.0-106.6) and outrebounded their opponents by 9.0 boards (45.4-36.4) during that span.

Before topping the Pelicans on Friday night, Cleveland overcame a double-digit deficit for the 11th time this season (trailed by as many as 13). Cleveland outscored the Pelicans 60-45 in the second half, while also outshooting them from the field (.511-.422), outrebounding them 27-18 and committing just two turnovers over the final two quarters.

The biggest highlight of the night came after LeBron James made history with a first quarter slam dunk. Those two points gave James 11, which was the 867th consecutive time where he posted 10-plus points in a game, passing Michael Jordan (866) as the lone record holder.

LBJ also registered his 47th double-double of the season with a game-highs of 27 points (12-24 FG) and 11 assists to go along with nine rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes of work. James also extended his stretch of averaging a triple-double to a career-high 24 games (since February 7), averaging 30.4 points (.553 FG%), 10.0 rebounds and 10.1 assists in 37.8 minutes over that span.

Tristan Thompson also showed that he's ready for playoff basketball after grabbing at least 10 rebounds in four of the last five games, which included a season-high 14 rebounds (six offensive) in 21 minutes off the bench in Friday’s win over the Pelicans. Since March 23, he is averaging 10.0 rebounds (4.0 offensive) in just 17.2 minutes.

The Cavaliers are looking to hold tight to the Eastern Conference's three-seed, and with a win over the struggling Dallas Mavericks on Easter Sunday, they can do just that as they head down the homestretch.

The Mavs' tough road this season has been paved with injuries. Dallas has lost seven of their last eight games despite dropping a tight, 93-92, loss to the Western Conference's fifth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

In the loss, Dallas was led by Harrison Barnes who dropped a team-high 19 points in 34 minutes. Coming off the bench, Nerlens Noel tallied only four points, but was able to grab a team-high 12 rebounds (11 defensive) in 25 minutes.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #1 - Rodney Hood #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #1 - Dennis Smith Jr. #10 - Dorian Finney-Smith #40 - Harrison Barnes #7 - Dwight Powell #41 - Dirk Nowitzki

Status Update: (Cavs) - George Hill, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Kyle Korver, (Right foot soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Mavericks) - Dirk Nowitzki, (Left knee tendinitis, Probable), Dwight Powell, (Left knee bursitis, Probable), Jose Juan Barea, (Personal reasons, Questionable), Seth Curry, (Left leg surgery, Out), Wesley Matthews, (Right proximal fibula fracture, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Sunday night's game between the Cavaliers and Mavericks will not only be the final time these two clubs meet this season, but it will also be the Cavs' last game vs. a Western Conference opponent.

In their most recent meeting, the Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 111-104 on November 11 at the American Airlines Center. Cleveland is now 5-1 in the last six matchups against Dallas, winning by an average of 12.5 points (112.0-99.5) and recording 15.0 second chance points, 17.2 fast break points and 14.3 three-point field goals made per game (86-219 3FG, .393). Defensively, the Cavs have held the Mavericks to .441 shooting from the field in the last six games, including just .292 shooting from behind the arc.

The last time these two teams faced off at The Q (11/25/16), Cleveland won by a score of 128-90. The 38-point margin of victory was just one point shy of the Cavaliers’ largest victory ever at The Q (+39, 129-90 on 1/23/15 vs. Charlotte)

In the blowout, the Cavs shot 43-85 (.506) from the field, 20-43 (.465) from beyond the arc and .917 (22-24) from the foul line, while dishing out 30 assists. Defensively, Cleveland limited Dallas to .407 (37-91) shooting and 8-35 (.229) from the three-point line in the win.

On Deck

Following Easter's showdown between the Cavs and Mavericks, the Wine & Gold will continue their four-game homestand this coming Tuesday when the host the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then do battle with the Washington Wizards on Thursday before hitting the road against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday and the New York Knicks the following Monday. The Cavaliers will round out their 2017-18 regular season at The Q on Wednesday, April 11 against New York.

