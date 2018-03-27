CavsHeat Game Preview - March 27, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (44-29) look to sweep the Miami Heat (39-35) this Tuesday night in their first leg of a back-to-back series on the road. Tipoff from the AmericanAirlines Arena is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are heading into the first leg of this week's back-to-back on a five-game winning streak with their most recent victory coming against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday by a score of 121-114. Over their last five wins, the Cavaliers are averaging 122.2 points on .518 shooting from the field (.404 3FG%), 25.0 assists and 12.6 threes made per game. They have also won by an average of 9.4 points (122.2-112.8) and outrebounded their last five foes by 7.6 boards per contest (44.4-36.8).

With their 121 points against Brooklyn on Sunday, the Cavs have now scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record tying four consecutive games. The Wine & Gold also notched four straight 120-point games last month (Feb. 7-13) and hold an 18-1 record when putting up that many points this season (including 8-0 on the road).

Against Brooklyn specifically, Cleveland shot 44-87 (.506) from the field, 12-28 (.429) from three-point territory and 21-26 (.808) from the free throw line and had 25 assists (11 turnovers). On the season, the Cavs have shot at least .500 from the field 33 times (26-7), .400 from beyond the arc 29 times (27-2), .800 from the charity stripe 32 times (22-10) and had 25 assists or more 33 times (26-7). The Wine & Gold also rank in the NBA’s Top 10 in PPG (111.1, fifth), FG% (.478, fifth), 3FG% (.370, seventh), FT% (.781, 10th) and APG (23.6, ninth).

From an individual perspective, LeBron James posted another stellar performance against the Nets. James recorded his 45th double-double of the season (career-high, tied-fourth most in NBA) on Sunday with a game-high 37 points on 14-19 (.737) shooting, 10 rebounds, a game-high eight assists and one steal in 38 minutes of work. James now has 2,009 points in 2017-18, his 10th career 2,000-point season and first since the 2013-14 season.

With the Cavaliers clinching a spot in the 2017-18 postseason last week, their opponent on Wednesday night is still in playoff limbo.

The Heat currently sit 5.5 games above the ninth-seeded Detroit Pistons, but Miami has dropped two-straight, which isn't helping their goal of clinching anytime soon. With only eight games remaining on their regular-season docket, the Heat would like to earn their spot sooner rather than later.

In their recent overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers, Miami missed out on an opportunity to move up to the seventh seed, which is currently held by the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the club are continuing to see improvement. Against the Pacers, Miami had four of their five starters notch double-digit scoring performances. Shooting guard Tyler Johnson led the way with 19 points as well as four rebounds and three assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Oilers game (9:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Heat game (8:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #3 - George Hill #23 - LeBron James #22 - Larry Nance Jr. #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #7 - Goran Dragic #8 - Tyler Johnson #0 - Josh Richardson #16 - James Johnson #13 - Bam Adebayo

Status Update: (Cavs) - Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Kyle Korver, (Personal reasons, NWT), Jeff Green, (Illness, Questionable)

Status Update: (Heat) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Cavaliers have won five-straight games and will try to continue their success this Wednesday night when they face off against the Heat for the final time this regular season.

In their third and final meeting this year, Cleveland can sweep Miami after winning the first two contests by scores of 108-97 on Nov. 28 and 91-89 on Jan. 31 (both at Quicken Loans Arena).

If the Cavaliers can win tomorrow, they'll sweep the season series against the Heat for the first time since 2009-10 and just the fourth time in team history (1988-89, 1989-90, 2009-10). Cleveland’s last win in Miami came on Jan. 25, 2010.

The Cavs success against the Heat is already a far-cry better than their performance last year with Miami. In fact, the Wine & Gold lost three of four with their lone win coming on December 9 in Cleveland.

On Deck

Following the Cavs' matchup with the Heat down in the Sunshine State, the club will head up the Atlantic Coast to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in the second leg of the back-to-back. Tipoff in Charlotte on Wednesday night is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then return home for a four-game homestand beginning with a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, March 30. They'll then do battle with the Dallas Mavericks (Apr. 1), the Toronto Raptors (Apr. 3) and the Washington Wizards on April 5.

Cleveland will round out their regular season with another two matchups on the road (Apr. 6 @ PHI and Apr. 9 at NYK) before ending the season against the New York Knicks on April 11.

