CavsNets Game Preview - March 25, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (43-29) tipoff their three-game roadie on Sunday when they travel to Brooklyn for a matinee duel with the Nets (23-50). Tipoff from the Barclays Center is at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

After completing a perfect 3-0 homestand, the Wine & Gold enter Sunday afternoon's matchup with Brooklyn on a four-game win streak (since March 17) after topping the Phoenix Suns, 120-95, on Friday night. During this stretch, Cleveland is averaging 122.5 points on .522 shooting from the field, 25.0 assists and 12.8 threes made per game. They have also won by an average of 10.0 points (122.5-112.5) and outrebounded their last four foes by 6.8 boards per contest (43.3-36.5).

Cleveland has scored at least 120 points in three straight games (all during the homestand), just one shy of tying their franchise record for consecutive 120-point games which was set last month (four straight from February 7-13). On the season, the Wine & Gold have put up 120 points or more on 18 occasions and hold a 17-1 record when doing so (including 7-0 on the road).

This excellent offensive production is thanks to individuals playing consistently night in and night out. LeBron James, doing what he does best, capped off the Cavaliers' homestand with another solid night from the floor against the Phoenix Suns.

In the Cavs’ 25-point win on Friday, James recorded a game-high 27 points on 11-16 (.689) shooting, nine assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes. His first turnover came late in the third quarter, snapping his streak of 28 consecutive assists without a turnover (longest of his career).

Kevin Love, who returned to the lineup on Monday after injuring his hand in January, didn't miss a beat during his club's homestand this past week. Over those three games, Love is averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 28.0 minutes, while also shooting .476 (10-21) from three-point territory and .917 (11-12) from the foul line.

As Love, James and the rest of the Cavaliers get ready for their last three-game roadie of the 2017-18 regular season, they'll look to extend their four game winning streak to five when they take on a Nets roster that has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Despite the disappointing season for Brooklyn, the club recently saw the return of point guard D'Angelo Russell back in January after Russell missed 31 games with a knee injury. With Russell's solid play since his return, the Nets have something to look forward to as they head into the offseason.

As Russell and his squad look to finish the season with an extra boost of confidence, they'll start by getting back into the win column after dropping two straight. Their last contest saw Brooklyn fall to the Toronto Raptors, 116-112, on Friday night in the 6ix. In the loss, all five Nets starters scored in double digits (Hollis-Jefferson-18, Russell-18, Crabbe-18, Carroll-14, Allen-13). In addition to Russell's 18 points, he also tallied 13 assists in Toronto.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #3 - George Hill #23 - LeBron James TBD #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #1 - D'Angelo Russell #33 - Allen Crabbe #9 - DeMarre Carroll #24 - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Kyle Korver, (Excused Absence, NWT), Jeff Green, (Illness, Out)

Status Update: (Nets) - Jeremy Lin, (Ruptured patella tendon, right knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Cavs and Nets this campaign with Cleveland leading Brooklyn 2-1 on the season. The Wine & Gold are averaging 118.3 points on .508 shooting from the field and .409 (38-93) from behind the arc through those three contests.

The Cavs are also 12-3 over the last 15 games against the Nets, outscoring them by an average of 9.6 points (108.7-99.1) during that stretch.

Cleveland defeated Brooklyn in their latest meeting, a 129-123 win on February 27 at The Q. In the victory, Cleveland shot 50-97 (.515) from the field, including 12-24 (.500) from beyond the arc. The Cavs outrebounded Brooklyn 55-36, setting a season-high in rebounds (55) and rebound margin (+19). The Cavaliers bench combined for 56 points, with four reserves tallying at least 10 points (Hood, Nance Jr., Korver and Clarkson).

This season, the Cavaliers are 30-14 against the Eastern Conference.

On Deck

Following the Cavs' matinee matchup with the Nets on Sunday, the Wine & Gold will head down south for a back-to-back series with the Miami Heat (Tuesday) and Charlotte Hornets (Wednesday). The squad will return home on March 30 to battle the New Orleans Pelicans which will begin a four-game homestand that will also see the Cavaliers take on the Dallas Mavericks on April 1, Toronto Raptors on April 3 and Washington Wizards on April 5.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE