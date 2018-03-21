CavsRaptors Game Preview - March 21, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (41-29) host the Atlantic Division's Toronto Raptors (52-18) for an international showdown on Wednesday night in The Land. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to extend their mini two-game winning streak to three games when they host the Raptors at The Q for the first time this season. With Kevin Love back in the starting rotation, the club seems to have regained their swagger, as seen in their, 124-117, win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night.

After netting 124 against Milwaukee, the Cavs improved their record to 15-1 when putting up at least 120 points this season. Since February 7, the Cavs have scored over 110 points in 13 of 18 games, averaging 114.9 points on .495 shooting from the field and 24.2 assists.

As mentioned, Kevin Love returned to action on Monday night and recorded 18 points, connecting on a team-high four three-pointers, seven rebounds, four assists and a game-high tying two blocks in 25 minutes. Love has made at least four threes on 13 occasions this season.

Love's fellow starter, LeBron James, registered his third triple-double in the last four games (career-high 16th this season, 71st of NBA career) with a game-highs of 40 points (16-29 FG, 3-7 3FG), 12 rebounds and 10 assists. It was James’ fifth career 40-point triple-double, as well as the 51st time in his career he led or tied for the game-high on both teams in points, rebounds and assists, passing Wilt Chamberlain (50) for the most such games in NBA history.

Kyle Korver, who is expected to start Wednesday's game against Toronto, also returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in Chicago due to personal reasons. The sharpshooter ranks fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage at .440 this season. He is shooting .618 (21-34) from the field, .600 (15-25) from three and .889 (8-9) from the free throw line, while averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes over his last four games.

After closing out divisional play for the season on Monday, the Cavaliers host the top seed in the Eastern Conference when they welcome the Raptors to The Land on Wednesday.

The team up north has excelled all season long, but some of their best play has come in recent months, going 28-8 since January 1. Over that stretch, the Raptors tallied a seven-game win streak from February 2 to February 14 as well as an 11-game run from February 26 to March 16. Their solid play since the New Year has already earned Toronto a spot in the upcoming Playoffs, becoming the first club to clinch this season after topping the Detroit Pistons back on March 7.

Led by scoring beasts DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, Toronto will look to close out the 2017-18 regular season as the top team in the East's seedings. As we head down the homestretch, their place at the top of the Conference looks pretty secure as they sit five games up on the second seeded Boston Celtics.

Heading into Cleveland on Wednesday night, the Raptors had their 11-game win streak snapped on Sunday by the Oklahoma City Thunder, but were able to bounce back on Tuesday in a , 93-86, win over the Orlando Magic. In the win, Lowry led his team in scoring with 25 points as well as five rebounds and eight assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill TBD #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #7 - Kyle Lowry #10 - DeMar DeRozan #9 - Serge Ibaka #3 - Og Anunoby #17 - Jonas Valanciunas

Status Update: (Cavs) - Larry Nance Jr., (Right hamstring soreness, Out), Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Right ankle strain, Questionable), Rodney Hood, (Low back strain, Questionable), Kyle Korver, (Excused for personal matter, Out)

Status Update: (Raptors) - Fred VanVleet, (Right hand contusion, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Wednesday's contest between Cleveland and Toronto will be the second of three total games played this regular season.

In the first meeting between the two Conference rivals this campaign, Toronto emerged victorious at home after topping the Wine & Gold, 133-99, in the 6ix. LBJ was the leading scorer in the loss, notching 26 points. The Raptors received a big boost from their bench in their victory with four reserves tallying double-digit scoring efforts (VanVleet-22, Siakam-16, Powell-14, Poeltl-12). Center Jonas Valanciunas grabbed 15 points and posted an impressive 18 boards.

Despite that loss, the Cavaliers have had the Raptors' number in recent memory. In fact, the Wine & Gold hold a 15-6 record (including the postseason) against Toronto since December 2014. The Cavs are also 8-1 in the last nine home games against the Raptors (includes playoffs). Over those nine home games, Cleveland is averaging 112.3 points on .508 shooting from the field, while outscoring the Raptors by an average of 15.1 points (112.3-97.2).

After Wednesday night, the two teams will round out their regular season series on April 3, once again in Cleveland.

Game Promotions

Travel Pillow Giveaway

presented by State Farm

Buds Night Out

presented by Budweiser

Harvest for Hunger

Fans can donate canned foods and non-perishable items at grocery cart collection bins located at all main entrances at Quicken Loans Arena. MORE INFO

On Deck

Following the final whistle on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers will close out their three-game homestand on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) against the Phoenix Suns. The Wine & Gold will then hit the road for three games, beginning with a battle in Brooklyn against the Nets on Sunday, March 25. The club will also make stops in Miami (March 27) and Charlotte (March 28) before returning to Cleveland on March 30 to begin a four-game homestand with a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Wednesday's matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE