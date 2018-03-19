#CavsBucks Game Preview - March 19, 2018
Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (40-29) begin a three-game homestand on Monday night against the Milwaukee Bucks (37-32) in the fourth, and final meeting between the two clubs this regular season. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
After tallying a 3-3 record during their 12-day, six-game roadie, the Wine & Gold are back in The Land after topping the Chicago Bulls, 114-109, for a St. Patrick's Day victory.
Cavs Host Bucks
From where to catch all the action to Monday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
In the Windy City, the Cavs shot 44-87 (.506) from the field, dished out 25 assists and made 13 three-pointers against the Bulls, sweeping the four-game season series in the process for the first time since 2005-06.
After their impressive Saturday-evening showing, the Wine & Gold have now shot at least .500 from the field 31 times (24-7), handed out 25-plus assists 31 times (24-7) and connected on 10 or more three-pointers 54 times (37-17) this season. Cleveland also ranks fifth in the NBA in PPG (110.3), fifth in FG% (.476), 10th in APG (23.5) and third in threes made per game (12.0). With their 114 points on Saturday, the squad has now scored over 110 points in 12 of the last 17 games and is averaging 114.4 points on .495 shooting from the field since February 7.
LeBron James played an instrumental role in leading the injury-riddled Cavs over the Bulls. LBJ recorded his 70th career triple-double (and his first at the United Center) on Saturday with a team-high 33 points on 15-26 (.577) shooting, a team-high 13 rebounds and game-high 12 assists. James now has a career-high 15 triple-doubles this season (second-most in NBA), becoming only the eighth and oldest player in NBA history (33 years old) to accumulate a single-season total that high.
With LBJ leading the way, there were a few other key performances on Saturday night, in particular, Ante Zizic. Zizic, who was thrust into a starting role after Larry Nance Jr. was ruled out due to hamstring soreness, scored in double-digits for the third time in four games after tallying 14 points on 7-9 (.778) shooting, six rebounds and one block in 20 minutes. He is now shooting an impressive .824 (28-34) from the field in his 10 appearances since February 11.
As the Cavs close out divisional play on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks enter Monday's contest fighting for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks are a fairly young squad, but have a number of budding superstars that are already making splashes. Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokoumnpo is only 23-years-old and is already being discussed as a potential MVP candidate for this season and many more to come. Giannis' teammate, Michael Brogdon, is an up-and-coming guard who happened to win last season's Rookie of the Year.
Giannis and Brogdon are just a few puzzle pieces that can help put Milwaukee on the list of title contenders in the coming years, but for now, the club is simply trying to earn a postseason slot so they can avenge last season's first round exit. The club currently owns the East's seventh seed, just a half-game up on the Miami Heat.
Over the 2017-18 campaign, Milwaukee hasn't gone on any noticeable winning or losing streaks and has kept up a consistent level of play throughout. However, they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games. They did earn a, 122-117, win against the ailing Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, which saw Giannis net 33 points. The performance was the 22nd time Antetokoumnpo tallied over 30 points this season.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
Programming Note: On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Bruins game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Bucks game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#81 - Jose Calderon
#3 - George Hill
#23 - LeBron James
#32 - Jeff Green
#41 - Ante Zizic
#6 - Eric Bledsoe
#21 - Tony Snell
#22 - Khris Middleton
#34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
#31 - John Henson
Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Questionable), Larry Nance Jr., (Right hamstring soreness, Out), Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Right ankle strain, Out), Kyle Korver, (Right foot soreness, Questionable), Rodney Hood, (Low back strain, Out)
Status Update: (Bucks) - TBD
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
Monday's matchup will not only close out the regular season series between Milwaukee and Cleveland, but it will also be the Cavaliers' final regular season contest against a Central Division opponent. So far in 2017-18, the Wine & Gold are 10-5 against the Central, 6-1 against them at The Q.
This season, the Cavs are 2-1 against their rivals from Wisconsin and are 10-3 in their last 13 outings with the Bucks. Cleveland is averaging 118.7 points (.514 FG%, .424 3FG%, .886 FT%) and will look to win the regular season series over Milwaukee for the fourth straight season.
The Cavs has played extremely well at home against Monday night's opponent in recent memory. Dating back to last season, the Cavaliers are 5-0 against the Bucks when playing at The Q.
Over that stretch of five home contests, Cleveland is averaging 113.4 points on .506 shooting from the field, .420 from long distance and .814 from the free throw line, to go along with 25.2 assists and an 9.4 average margin of victory (113.4-104.0).
On Deck
Following Monday's regular season finale with Milwaukee, Cleveland will continue their homestand on Wednesday night when they host the Toronto Raptors in an international showdown. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then take on the Phoenix Suns in The Land at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on Friday night before hitting the road once again for three more games, beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, March 25.
