CavsSuns Game Preview - March 13, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (38-28) head on down to Arizona on Tuesday to take on the Phoenix Suns (19-49) for the first time this season. Tipoff from the Talking Stick Resort Arena is at 10:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the two Tinseltown teams this past weekend, the Wine & Gold are heading into the second half of their longest road trip of the season hoping to secure a victory in each of their next three games starting with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Despite being hampered by injuries, the Cavs have made strides across the board over their last stretch of games - even in Sunday's, 127-113, loss to L.A. In fact, Cleveland has scored at least 110 points in six of the last seven road games (5-2 record), averaging 114.9 points on .494 shooting from the field and .420 (95-226) from beyond the arc over that stretch. On the season, the Cavs have put up 110 points or more on 35 occasions (18 times on the road) and rank fifth in the NBA in points per game (110.0).

While this solid offensive output wasn't enough to secure a win against the Lakers on Sunday, the Cavs still showed off some excellent scoring prowess, knocking down 12 three-pointers against Los Angeles. The Cavs have now made at least 10 triples in 51 games this season, which is tied for their second-most in a single season (51 in 2015-16).

Sunday's game in L.A. was also a microcosm of the reserves' excellent season-long performance after they recorded 54 bench points and had three players score at least 10 points for the sixth time in 12 games (since February 11). Ante Zizic had a career-high 15 points (7-9 FG), a career-high seven rebounds and a career-high tying two blocks in 20 minutes off the bench on Sunday. Jose Calderon added 14 points (4-5 FG) and two assists in 21 minutes, while Kyle Korver shot 4-5 (.800) from three-point territory and finished with 12 points, four rebounds and a block in 28 minutes.

Korver, is shooting .433 from beyond the arc during the 2017-18 campaign, which ranks fifth in the NBA. He also leads the Cavs with 149 three-point field goals this season (21st-most in entire NBA and second-most among all NBA bench players).

The Cavaliers will be looking to overcome setbacks in the injury department on Tuesday when they take on a Phoenix club that is also ailing in the injury department.

Former Kentucky standout Devin Booker, who has been playing with a tricep strain, has been a consistent scorer for Phoenix. Booker is currently posting season averages of 25.3 ppg, 4.7 apg and 4.5 rpg while shooting .436 from the floor over 52 games.

Despite Booker outstanding play, the Suns have lost five straight and 15 of their last 16. Their last "W" came back on February 28 against Memphis after Booker notched a game-high 34 points.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #32 - Jeff Green #22 - Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #2 - Elfrid Payton #1 - Devin Booker #20 - Josh Jackson #35 - Dragan Bender #4 - Tyson Chandler

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out), Rodney Hood, (Low back strain, Questionable), Cedi Osman, (Left hip strain, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Right ankle sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Suns) - Devin Booker, (Left tricep strain, Questionable), Tyson Chandler, (Right shoulder contusion, Questionable), Josh Jackson, (Left knee stiffness, Questionable), TJ Warren, (Back spasms, Doubtful), Brandon Knight, (Left ACL tear, Out), Alan Williams, (Right meniscus repair, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, this is the first of two meetings between the Cavaliers and Suns this season. They'll tipoff again later this month in The Land on March 23.

Cleveland has won five straight games against Phoenix, including each of the last two at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Over that stretch, the Cavs have won by an average of 11.0 points (108.6-97.6), while shooting .497 from the field and .424 (70-165) from beyond the arc.

The Wine & Gold have also excelled from behind the arc against the Suns over those last five contests, averaging 14.0 threes per game.

Defensively, the Cavs have limited the Suns to .449 shooting and forced 16.0 turnovers over that span.

On Deck

Following the Cavs showdown with the Suns on Tuesday, the club will head on up to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then round out their six-game roadie on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) against the Chicago Bulls before returning to The Land on March 19 to finish off their season series with the Milwaukee Bucks. Tipoff against Milwaukee at Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE