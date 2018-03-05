CavsPistons Game Preview - March 5, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (36-26) get back to action as they round out their five-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons (29-34) on Monday night. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to make the best of their longest home run of the season by capping it off with a win against Detroit on Monday after dropping three of four at The Q since February 25.

Since February 7, Cleveland has shot at least .500 from the field in seven of the last 10 contests, which includes a .523 (46-88) mark on Saturday night against Denver. The squad is also shooting a combined .500 (440-880) from the field and averaging 115.6 points in that stretch of games.

The Cavaliers are also tied for third in the NBA in fast break points per game at 16.5 (LAL-19.0, GSW-18.6, LAC-16.5). The Wine & Gold scored 21 transition points against Denver on Saturday.

Another interesting stat from Saturday's game is that the Wine & Gold dished out 25 assists and had just nine turnovers against the Denver, which was the third time this season the Cavs had at least 25 assists and less than 10 turnovers in the same game (10/24/17 vs. CHI, 2/9/18 at ATL).

From an individual perspective, LeBron James did what he does best after registering his 13th triple-double of the season (68th of career) with a team-high 25 points to go along with game-highs of 10 rebounds and 15 assists in 42 minutes. James has now tied his career-high for triple-doubles in a single season (13, 2016-17 season). James also became the first player in franchise history to record 6,000 rebounds with his eighth board of the night. This is certainly a welcome sign heading into his club's longest road trip of the season, which begins on Wednesday.

As Cleveland looks to build off the positives, they'll have to get past the Detroit Pistons, another new-look club, who come to town for the final time this regular season.

Motown rocked the NBA after acquiring five-time All-Star Blake Griffin (along with Willie Reed and Brice Johnson) from the LA Clippers back on January 29, trading Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic in the process. The Pistons, who were just 22-26 before the shakeup, won five-straight games with Griffin at the helm and were back above .500 in seemingly no time.

However, Detroit was unable to keep up the resurgence and have won just two of their past 10 games since February 7, losing two straight since their last win back on February 28. In their last five losses combined, the club was outscored 565-492.

Going forward, the Pistons will hope to scavenge the progress they made following their big-time deal with the Clippers. As of Sunday, Detroit sits four games back from the Eastern Conference's eighth and final playoff spot, currently held by the 33-30 Miami Heat.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #1 - Rodney Hood #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #22 Larry Nance Jr. G G F F C #14 - Ish Smith #25 - Reggie Bullock #33 - James Ennis III #23 - Blake Griffin #0 - Andre Drummond

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out), Jeff Green, (Lower back soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Right ankle sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Pistons) - Reggie Jackson, (Right ankle sprain, Out), Jon Leuer, (Left ankle surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Monday night's contest between the Cavaliers and Pistons is the fourth and final meeting between the two Central Division foes this season. The Cavaliers are 2-1 against the Pistons so far in 2017-18.

This season, the Cavaliers have played very well against their rivals, averaging 117.0 points (.494 FG%), 26.3 assists and 14.7 three-pointers made per game (44-103, .427 3FG%).

When it comes to playing in The Land, Cleveland has won each of the last three home games against Detroit by at least 17 points. Over that span, the Cavs have outscored the Pistons by 24.0 points (117.7-93.7), while also dishing out 27.3 assists (10.7 turnovers) and shooting .527 from the field, .500 (45-90) from three-point range and .825 from the foul line.

On the defensive end, Cleveland has limited Detroit to .369 shooting from the field (.324 3FG%) over the last three home meetings.

So far this season, the Cavs are 8-5 within the Central Division, averaging 113.3 points to their opponents' 107.8 during that stretch. Following Monday's contest with the Pistons, the Wine & Gold will round out the rest of their divisional play in the next few weeks with games against the Chicago Bulls (March 17) and the Milwaukee Bucks (March 19).

