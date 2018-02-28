CavsSixers Game Preview - March 1, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (36-24) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (32-27) as they work through the midpoint of their five-game homestand on Thursday. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold enter Thursday's matchup with the Sixers having topped the Brooklyn Nets, 129-123, on Tuesday at The Q to improve to 6-2 over their last eight games.

Over their 6-2 stretch since February 7, Cleveland is averaging 117.8 points on .508 shooting from the field and 13.4 three-pointers made (.405 3FG%). In their win over Brooklyn, the Cavs shot .515 (50-97) from the field and .500 (12-24) from beyond the arc.

The Cavs have now scored at least 120 points or more 14 times this season and are 13-1 when doing so. Cleveland is also 22-5 when shooting at least .500 from the field in 2017-18. Five of the Cavs’ 14 120-point games occurred in February.

Defensively, the Wine & Gold have held five of their last seven opponents to under .450 shooting from the field.

Cleveland has also been excelling in the rebound category as seen in Tuesday's victory over the Nets. They outrebounded Brooklyn, 55-36, on Tuesday, setting a season-high in rebounds (55), as well as rebound margin (+19).

The Cavs’ bench has scored at least 50 points in five of the last seven games (50.9 PPG since February 9), including a 56-point performance against Brooklyn on Tuesday. Also against the Nets, four reserves (Korver-18, Clarkson-14, Hood-14, Nance Jr.-10) tallied at least 10 points for the second time in five games (February 13 at OKC). Prior to that night in Oklahoma City, the last time Cleveland had four bench players score in double figures was April 11, 2011 at Detroit (Hollins-12, Sessions-17, Gibson-17 and Eyenga-13).

From an individual perspective, LeBron James became the 11th player in NBA history to dish out 8,000 career assists, as well as the first player in NBA history to accumulate 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists with his 11th assist in the win over Brooklyn. In 10 games last month, James averaged a triple-double with 27.0 points on .546 shooting, 10.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 37.3 minutes, marking the first time he had ever averaged a triple-double for an entire month.

As Cleveland rolls through their homestand, they'll be taking on a Sixers club that is looking to snap a two-game skid after tallying seven-straight wins from February 6 to February 24.

Despite those two losses, Philly has seen some exceptional play from a few of their starters. Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid, forward Dario Saric and leading Rookie of the Year candidate Ben Simmons all extended their double-figure scoring streaks for this season against the Heat on Tuesday night.

Embiid’s (23 points) streak was extended to 48 games, which is the 10th-longest streak of any player in the league this season.

Simmons’ (11 points) double-figure scoring streak was extended 16 games, dating back to January 24. This is the second-longest streak of the former No. 1 pick's career (20 – October 18 – November 30) and he is the only rookie to post two such streaks of 15 or more games.

Saric’s (21 points) career-long double-figure scoring streak was extended to 39 games, dating back to November 29. He’s one of 17 NBA players with a streak as long as 39 games.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #16 - Cedi Osman #23 - LeBron James #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #17 - JJ Redick #33 - Robert Covington #9 - Dario Saric #21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out), Jeff Green, (Low back soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Sixers) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Thursday's matchup will be the third of four regular season matchups. Cleveland has won both matchups versus the Sixers this season (113-91 at PHI on November 11, 105-98 at CLE on December 9), holding them to 94.5 points on .420 shooting from the field, including .230 (14-61) from three-point territory.

Dating back to November 9, 2013, the Cavs are 14-1 against the Sixers and have won each of the last 11 meetings, which is their longest active win streak over a single opponent.

Over those 11 contests, the Cavs have won by an average margin of 10.0 points (105.1-95.1). Defensively, Cleveland has held Philadelphia to .438 shooting from the field (.327 3FG%) and forced 17.2 turnovers (20.4 points off) during that 11-game span.

The two teams will complete their regular season series on April 6 at Philadelphia.

Korver’s debut Cavs bobblehead features #26 sporting the popular black statement edition uniform and gives fans the chance to keep track of the shooting guard’s three-pointers on an adjustable Korver Kounter. As of Tuesday night’s match up against the Brooklyn Nets, Kyle Korver has made the 4th-most three-pointers in NBA history (2,186). MORE INFO

On Deck

Following Thursday's nationally televised game with the Sixers, the Wine & Gold will take on the Denver Nuggets for the first time this season on Saturday before rounding out their five-game homestand against the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 5. Cleveland will then hit the road for their longest trip of the season (six games) beginning March 7 in Denver.

