CavsNets Game Preview - February 27, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (35-24) continue their five-game homestand on Tuesday night when they do battle with the Atlantic Division's Brooklyn Nets (19-41). Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Despite Sunday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Wine & Gold still have won five of their past seven contests.

Over those last seven games, Cleveland is averaging 116.1 points on .507 shooting from the field and 13.6 three-pointers made.

The Cavaliers are also averaging 19.4 fast break points in February, which is the highest mark in NBA this month. The Cavs scored 30.0 fast break points over the last two games.

From a defensive standpoint, the Wine & Gold are keeping their opponents at bay, holding five of their last six opponents to under .450 shooting from the field.

The Cavs' reserves, who have played extremely well all season long, continued their excellent play on Sunday afternoon against the Spurs. The bench opened their homestand with 47 points against San Antonio and are now averaging 41.9 points this season (fourth-best in NBA). The team has received at least 40 bench points 36 times this season, including six of the last seven games (49.0 PPG since February 7).

As Cleveland aims to bounce back on Tuesday night, the Nets are hoping to snap an eight-game skid on Monday night when they host the Chicago Bulls in Brooklyn.

The Nets' last victory came all the way back on the January 31 when they topped their Atlantic Division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, at home. Since then, Brooklyn has lost every game in the month of February, allowing an average of 115.0 ppg while their own squad averaged just 105.0 ppg over that stretch. The Nets have also posted a sub-par .426 field-goal percentage in each of those eight "L's."

With their showdown on Monday night against Chicago, Brooklyn will be looking to enter Tuesday's contest with the Cavaliers on a high note. To get the win, the club will need a better defensive performance than the one seen in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. In the loss, each of the five starters posted a negative plus/minus stat line throughout all four quarters vs. the Hornets. Only one Nets player scored more than 20 points against Charlotte after Dante Cunningham tallied 22 coming off the bench.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #16 - Cedi Osman #23 - LeBron James #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #8 - Spencer Dinwiddie #1 - D'Angelo Russell #33 - Allen Crabbe #9 - DeMarre Carroll #31 - Jarrett Allen

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Nets) - Jahlil Okafor, (Illness, Questionable), Jeremy Lin, (Ruptured patella tendon/right ankle, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tuesday night's contest between the Cavaliers and Nets will be the third of four meetings between the two clubs this season. Overall, the Cavs are 11-3 in their last 14 contests against Brooklyn.

Cleveland won their most recent matchup against Brooklyn - a 119-109 victory at The Q on November 22. The Cavaliers shot 43-83 (.518) from the field, including 14-34 (.412) from three-point range, and scored 20 points off of 19 Nets turnovers that night.

When it comes to playing their Eastern Conference rival at home, the Wine & Gold have been perfect over nine-straight games. During that span, the Cavs have outscored the Nets by an average of 13.5 points (109.2-95.7), winning by 20+ points in four of the nine home games. Cleveland has also averaged 25.7 assists on 40.8 field goals. Defensively, the Cavs have held the Nets to a combined .438 shooting from the field, as well as under 100 points in seven of those nine contests in The Land.

Going forward, the two teams will wrap up their regular season series on March 25 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Game Promotion

Cavs Host Third Annual Chinese New Year

presented by Tencent

The Chinese New Year is a traditional celebration of the first day of the Chinese lunar calendar (February 16th this year) and is observed as a time for family and friends to be together. Cavs fans will enjoy the fun and traditions of this special theme night that honors the “Year of the Dog.” Special game presentation elements and concourse activation will reflects the history and culture of a country that is the home to many passionate NBA fans. MORE INFO

On Deck

Following Tuesday night's contest against the Nets, the Cavaliers continue their homestand on Thursday when they battle the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then tipoff against the Denver Nuggets (March 3) and the Detroit Pistons (March 5) before embarking on a six-game roadie, which begins on March 7 in Denver.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for Tuesday's matchup between the Cavaliers and Nets, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE