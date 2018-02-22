CavsSpurs Game Preview - February 25, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (35-23) are back in The Land this Sunday afternoon to battle the San Antonio Spurs (35-25) in the first leg of a five-game home stint. Tipoff from The Q is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Sunday's matinee showdown with the Western Conference's Spurs, the Wine & Gold have won five of their last six games (since Feb. 7), averaging 119.8 points and 26.0 assists, while .522 shooting from the field and .422 from three-point range over that stretch.

The club has also averaged 18.8 fast break points and connected on 14.5 threes per game and have outscored opponents by 10.6 points (119.8-109.2) during their 5-1 stretch. Defensively over the last six games, the Cavs have held opponents to under .450 shooting in four of those contests, including Friday’s 23-point win at Memphis.

Speaking of Cleveland's most recent win, the Grizzlies’ 89 points were tied for the second-fewest the Cavs have allowed this season. Cleveland limited Memphis to just .375 shooting from the field, marking the 3rd time the Wine & Gold didn’t allow .400 shooting from the field in 2017-18 (.383 vs. CHA on 11/24 and .375 at PHI on 11/27). The Wine & Gold also matched their season high with 13 steals on Friday (also had 13 vs. IND on 1/26).

The Cavaliers dominated the Grizzlies off the bench after posting 59 points in Friday's win. The Cavs’ reserves have now scored at least 50 points in four of the last five games and are averaging a franchise-record 41.8 points this season, which ranks fourth in the NBA.

From an individual perspective, J.R. Smith (543 3FGM w/Cavs) is just one three pointer away from passing Danny Ferry (543 3FGM) for sole possession of the seventh-most triples in franchise history and eight away from passing Wesley Person (550 3FGM) for sixth place on that list.

As Cleveland looks to tipoff their five-game homestand on a high note, they'll have to power past a Spurs team that has lost six of their last seven contests, including four-straight games dating back to before the 2018 All-Star break.

San Antonio's recent struggle can be seen in the scoring difference from three of their past four games after allowing at least 117 points against Golden State (Feb. 10), Denver (Feb. 13) and again against the Nuggets (Feb. 23).

In their latest game against Denver, the Spurs did knock down 119 points despite giving up 122 in the loss to the Nuggets. LaMarcus Aldridge led the way, posting 38 points, five rebounds and three assists. Patty Mills followed Aldridge's lead with 21 points and five assists as well.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Cavaliers return to The Q to begin their longest home stand of the season on Sunday when they take on the Spurs at 3:30 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will play 5 consecutive home games over a nine-day stretch.

Sunday's meeting is also the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Cleveland dropped the first game back on January 23, 114-102. LeBron James led the Cavs in scoring with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Despite the loss, the game also saw James accomplish a huge moment in his NBA career. In the game's first quarter, LBJ posted his 30,000th career point, which is only the seventh time an NBA player had ever reached the 30,000th point plateau.

Overall, Cleveland is 7-3 against the Western Conference at home this season and 39-9 versus the West at The Q since Jan. 21, 2015.

