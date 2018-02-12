CavsThunder Game Preview - February 13, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (33-22) battle the Thunder (32-25) in Oklahoma City for their final game before the All-Star Break. Tipoff from Chesapeake Energy Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are heading into Tuesday's contest riding a three game winning streak and tallying at least 120 points in each of those victories.

Over that span (since February 7), the Cavs are averaging 128.0 points (.554 FG%), 28.7 assists (12.0 turnovers) and 17.3 three-pointers (.491 3FG%, 52-106). Cleveland has won by an average of 13.3 points during their three-game win streak (128.0-114.7).

In the Sunday's 121-99 win in Boston, the Cavs allowed less than .440 shooting from the field for the second game in row, limiting Boston to just .404 (36-89) shooting, including a mere .375 (24-64) over the final three quarters. Offensively, the Wine & Gold shot .536 (45-84) from the field, including .533 (16-30) from beyond the arc. Seven Cavs players scored in double figures.

Once again, Cleveland's reserves helped steal the show after pouring in 52 points against Boston. The Cavs' bench has now scored at least 50 points in consecutive games for the first time since February 2014 (2/5/14-2/7/14, two games). On the season, the Cavs’ reserves are averaging 41.5 points, which is the fifth-best in the NBA.

The other big story to come out of the game yesterday was how quickly Rodney Hood, George Hill, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson transitioned with their new club. Against Boston, Hood, Clarkson and Hill all notched double digit points (15, 17, 12, respectively) while Nance Jr. patrolled the paint with a pair of highlight dunks.

Even with Sunday's route of the Celtics, the new-look Cavaliers will still need more time to mesh, and the Thunder will undoubtedly be a good test for Cleveland.

OKC, who had a mediocre start to their 2017-18 campaign (15-15 through December 18), have recently turned things up a notch, going on a 10-5 in their last 15 games, tallying an eight-game winning streak from January 13 to January 28.

Led by an outstanding starting five, which includes 2018 All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook, the Thunder are starting to improve heading into the Break. So far in 2018, the starters helped lead their club to some big-time wins, including a 125-105 blowout over the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors last Tuesday.

Oklahoma City will enter Tuesday's bout with Cleveland after easily topping the Memphis Grizzlies, 110-92, on Sunday night. In the win, Paul George put on a show with 33 points, eight assists and three steals. Alex Abrines, who started in place of an ailing Russell Westbrook, made the most of his temporary role by posting 16 points and six boards in 37 total minutes, the most time played by any Thunder on Sunday.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - George Hill #5 - JR Smith #16 - Cedi Osman #23 - LeBron James #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #0 - Russell Westbrook #34 - Josh Huestis #13 - Paul George #7 - Carmelo Anthony #12 - Steven Adams

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Thunder) - Andre Roberson, (Ruptured left patellar tendon, Out), Carmelo Anthony, (Right ankle sprain, Questionable), Russell Westbrook, (Left ankle sprain, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In their final meeting of this regular season, the Cavaliers are seeking improvement against the Thunder who cruised past Cleveland back on January 20, winning by 24 points.

Despite the loss, the Cavs still tallied 120-plus points, the only time this season they lost a game where they scored that many points (11-1 total).

It has been quite some time since Cleveland topped OKC, with their last win coming in a blowout fashion on January 29, 2017 by a score of 107-91. In that win, LBJ neared a triple-double with 25 points, 14 boards and eight assists. Tristan Thompson dominated in the paint, grabbing 11 boards and posting 19 points.

In total, the Cavs are 4-2 in their last six games against Oklahoma City.

On Deck

Following the final buzzer in OKC, the Wine & Gold will take a breather once the All-Star Break gets under way in Los Angeles. The club will return to action on February 22 when they face the Washington Wizards at The Q for an 8:00 p.m. (ET) tipoff. Cleveland will then head down to Memphis to duel with the Grizzlies the following night before returning to The Land on February 25 to start a five-game homestand, beginning with a 3:30 matinee against the Spurs that Sunday.

