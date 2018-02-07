CavsWolves Game Preview - February 7, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (30-22) head into their last home game before the All-Star break tonight when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-22) in prime time. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Following last night's, 116-98, loss to the Orlando Magic on the road, the Wine & Gold will be looking to right the ship tonight against the Wolves. The good news is, the Cavs have history on their side when it comes to battling Minnesota at The Q. In fact, the club has won the last four contests with the Wolves.

The Cavaliers have played well when it comes to the second half of back-to-backs. So far this season, the club is 4-2 in their last six such instances, which includes a 3-0 mark at The Q over that stretch (1/31 vs. MIA, 12/9 vs. PHI & 11/28 vs. MIA).

Despite dropping the first leg last night, Wine & Gold Nation has a lot of positive nuggets to be proud of, including Cleveland's excellent performance from beyond the arc. After knocking down 12 three-pointers in Orlando last night, the Cavs have now made at least 10 triples on 41 occasions this season. On the season, Cleveland is averaging 11.8 threes per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

On Tuesday in Orlando, LeBron James recorded his team-leading 29th double-double of the season, tallying a team-high 25 points on 10-17 (.588) shooting, a game-high 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 33 minutes. James is tied for sixth in the NBA in double-doubles this season and is one double-double away from having 30 double-doubles for the sixth time of his NBA career (2016-17, 2012-13, 2010-11, 2009-10, 2007-08).

Heading into tonight's matchup, the Cavaliers will tipoff against a Minnesota team that is looking for their third-straight win of February after knocking off the Milwaukee Bucks on February 1 and the New Orleans Pelicans on February 3.

Beyond their past few games, the Wolves have made a big mark this season and currently have two players ranked in the NBA's Top-5 in steals (Jimmy Butler-fifth) and rebounds (Karl-Anthony Towns-fifth). Both Butler and Towns have been named to the 2018 All-Star game, which shouldn't be surprising after the seasons they've had. In their most recent win over NOLA, Butler notched 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Towns posted 22 points and 16 boards, proving that they deserved their All-Star status.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #0 - Jeff Teague #23 - Jimmy Butler #22 - Andrew Wiggins #67 - Taj Gibson #32 - Karl-Anthony Towns

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Timberwolves) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Wednesday's contest between the Cavs and Wolves will be the second and final time these two teams meet this regular season. Minnesota took the first game, topping Cleveland, 127-99, at the Target Center back on January 8.

As mentioned, Cleveland has won four-straight home games versus Minnesota and has an all-time home record of 18-8 against the Timberwolves. In the last seven matchups, the Wine & Gold hold a 6-1 advantage, dating back to the 2014-15 campaign.

Over the last four contests at The Q against Minnesota, the Cavs have won by an average of 14.3 points (114.3-100.0), while dishing out 28.3 assists and shooting a combined .507 from the field and .398 from three-point range. Defensively, they have held the Wolves to .431 shooting from the field and .256 from beyond the arc over that span.

Game Promotions

BUDS NIGHT OUT PRESENTED BY BUDWEISER

On Deck

Following Wednesday's battle with the Wolves, the Cavaliers will head into the 2018 All-Star break on a three-game road trip vs. Atlanta (Feb. 9), Boston (Feb. 11) and Oklahoma City (Feb.13). The Wine & Gold will return to action in Cleveland when they take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday, February 22 at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE

Q Transformation

Before you make your way downtown for tonight's matchup between the Cavaliers and Timberwolves, be sure to take note of the Huron Rd. lane closures that may effect your travels. For more information, CLICK HERE