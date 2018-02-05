CavsMagic Game Preview - February 6, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers round out their four-game season series with the Southeast Division's Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Tipoff from the Amway Center is set for 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Tuesday night's contest with the Magic, the Wine & Gold have won three of their last five games, including the second leg of a back-to-back last Wednesday after topping the Miami Heat 91-88 at The Q. They'll hope to sweep this week's back-to-back when they take on Orlando and Minnesota this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

While it's no easy task to sweep a back-to-back, the Cavs will look for solid performances from a myriad of players.

Isaiah Thomas has scored in double figures in each of the last nine games. In his two appearances against the Magic this season, Thomas is averaging 20.0 points, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.5 minutes.

Since January 18 (eight games), Jae Crowder is shooting .547 (29-53) from the field, .520 (13-25) from three-point range and .846 (11-13) from the foul line, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 25.0 minutes.

Dwyane Wade notched his 27th double-digit scoring outing of the season on Saturday against the Rockets (10 PTS, 20 MIN). Wade (21,819 PTS) also moved past Gary Payton (21,813 PTS) for 31st place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with his third basket of the night and is now closing in on Clyde Drexler (22,195 PTS) for 30th.

LeBron James, who had a near triple-double against Houston on Saturday night (11 PTS/9 REB/9 AST), has the second-most triple-doubles in the NBA this season (eight). James was also an assist shy of a triple-double in the January 6 win at Amway Center, tallying a game-high 33 points on 12-23 (.522) shooting, including 4-7 (.571) from deep, a team-high 10 rebounds, a game-high nine assists and a season-high six steals in 37 minutes.

As the Cavs eye their third-straight win over the Magic on Tuesday evening, they'll look to top a slumping Orlando squad that is 2-7 over their last nine games.

Orlando dropped their most recent contest to the Washington Wizards, 115-98. In the loss, the Magic did see four of their five starters score in double digits (Simmons-15, Payton-14, Fournier-11, Speights-10). Orlando's reserves also pitched in with Mario Hezonja, Shelvin Mack and DJ Augustin combining for 36 points off the bench.

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #13 - Tristan Thompson
#2 - Elfrid Payton #17 - Jonathan Simmons #10 - Evan Fournier #5 - Marreese Speights #11 - Bismack Biyombo

Status Update: (Cavs) - Kevin Love, (Left hand fracture, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - Aaron Gordon, (Strained left hip flexor, Questionable), Jonathan Isaac, (Sore right ankle, Out), Terrence Ross, (Sprained right MCL, non-displaced fracture of right tibial plateau, Out), Nikola Vucevic, (Fractured second metacarpal, left hand, Out)

Head-to-Head Matchup

Heading into their final meeting of the regular season, the Wine & Gold lead the Magic, 2-1, which includes a 131-127 victory for Cleveland the last time these two teams faced off at the Amway Center on January 6.

Cleveland set a season-high in points that night and shot 47-94 (.500) from the field and 15-34 (.441) from three-point range. The Cavs scored 107 points through the first three quarters, which was the third-highest scoring output entering the fourth quarter in Cavaliers history (112 vs. POR on Nov. 23, 2016 and 109 vs. SAS on Oct. 18, 1979).

With their last win over Orlando, the Cavs extended their winning streak at the Amway Center to nine games and are 19-1 in their last 20 overall meetings against the Magic.

In those last nine road games, the Cavs have won by an average of 15.0 points (114.9-99.9), while shooting .512 from the field and .429 from beyond the arc.

After Tuesday's matchup in Orlando, the Cavs will head back to The Land to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. (ET) for the second leg of a back-to-back. Cleveland will then travel to Atlanta (February 9), Boston (February 11) and Oklahoma City (February 13) before the All-Star break.

