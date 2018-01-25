CavsPacers Game Preview - January 26, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (27-19) return home on Friday night to round out their season series with their Central Division rivals the Indiana Pacers (26-22). Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Heading into their fourth and final contest with the Pacers this regular season, the Wine & Gold are looking to get back on track as they power through the midway point of the 2017-18 campaign.

The Cavs' excellent performance at home over the past 16 games at The Q should give them the confidence. In fact, since November 7 of last year, the Wine & Gold are averaging 113.9 points and 26.1 assists at home, shooting .499 from the field and .384 from beyond the arc over that stretch.

Overall this season, the Cavs are 16-6 at The Q, which is the second-best home mark in the Eastern Conference (seventh in NBA). The Cavs are putting up 111.5 points per game at The Q this campaign, which is the fifth-highest mark among NBA home teams. Cleveland has also scored at least 100 points in 20 of their 22 home games, including each of the last 18.

The club is also shooting well from the charity stripe. So far this season, the Cavs rank second in the NBA in free throw percentage (.801), shooting 26-31 (.839) from the foul line in their last matchup against San Antonio. Tuesday's contest with the Spurs was the 24th time this season Cleveland went at least .800 from the charity stripe. Last season, the Cavs made at least .800 of their free throws 29 times.

In addition to their successes at home and at the foul line, the Cavaliers will need guys like LeBron James to continue dominating from an individual perspective. This season, LBJ leads the NBA in field goals made (473 FGM), which is just one more confidence booster for the Cavaliers.

As the Wine & Gold eye a bounce-back game against a Central Division foe, the Pacers have their own goals in mind to take care of on Friday night, which includes a fourth-straight win over the Cavs.

Indiana is one of the biggest surprises of the 2017-18 NBA season, sitting second in the Central Division standings even after trading away former star Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the offseason. The Pacers have won five of their last seven games, two of which coming against the Cavs and Spurs.

In their latest contest, the Pacers tallied a deciding win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night by a score of 116-101. In the win, four Indiana starters tallied 17-plus points, including two 20-plus performances from Thaddeus Young (22) and Victor Oladipo (21). From a defensive standpoint, the Pacers were a brick wall. The starting-five all had a positive plus/minus record with Oladipo leading the way at +35.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #2 - Darren Collison #4 - Victor Oladipo #44 - Bojan Bogdanovic #21 - Thaddeus Young #11 - Domantas Sabonis

Status Update: (Cavs) - Channing Frye, (Abdominal strain, TBD)

Status Update: (Pacers) - TJ Leaf, (Sprained right ankle, Questionable), Glenn Robinson III, (Left ankle surgery rehabilitation, Out), Myles Turner, (Right elbow injury, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Friday's contest is the fourth and final matchup between the two Central Division rivals with Indiana holding a 3-0 lead this season over Cleveland.

In their last meeting on Friday, January 12, the Cavaliers lost a, 97-95, heart-breaker after the Pacers erased a 22-point deficit over the course of the second half in Indianapolis. Despite the loss, LBJ came away with a near triple-double, tallying 27 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Kevin Love also notched his 23rd double-double of the season, with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Lance Stephenson was the star of the game, though, posting 16 points off the bench to help his team clinch the comeback win.

Cleveland will once again look to guys like LBJ and Love if they want to avoid the sweep on Friday night. With the final game of the series closing out in The Land, homecourt advantage could be the determining factor.

Following Friday night's contest with the Pacers, the Cavs will stick to divisional play for the next two games as they take on the Detroit Pistons in a home-and-home series. The series tips off on Sunday with a 6:00 p.m. (ET) matchup at home before closing out on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then return to Cleveland on Wednesday to kickstart a two-game homestand, beginning with a January 31 battle with the Miami Heat followed by a dual with the Houston Rockets on February 3.

