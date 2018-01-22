CavsSpurs Game Preview - January 23, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (27-18) return to the Lone Star State on Tuesday night to tipoff on the San Antonio Spurs (30-18) in the first of two meetings this season. Tipoff from the AT&T Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Following their three-game homestand, the Cavs hope to snag a quick road victory on Tuesday before returning to The Land for two on Friday and Sunday.

Despite dropping their past two out of three games at The Q, the Wine & Gold are hoping to continue to build off some of their successes into their next stretch of games.

One of those successes includes the fact that the club now ranks fifth in the league in PPG (109.7), seventh in assists per game (23.5) and sixth in FG% (.472) following Saturday's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They have also scored at least 120 points eight times this season (7-1), dished out 30 or more assists five times (4-1) and shot at least .500 from the field 19 times (15-4).

Cleveland has also been exceptional in terms of bench play. The Cavs’ reserves are averaging a franchise-record 41.1 points this season (ranks fourth in NBA), scoring at least 40 points on 29 occasions, including Saturday’s game against Oklahoma City (57 PTS). Cleveland also has three players ranking in the Top 25 in bench scoring: Dwyane Wade (11.5 PPG, 12th among reserves), Jeff Green (11.0 PPG, 15th among reserves) & Kyle Korver (9.4 PPG, 25th among reserves).

From an individual perspective, LeBron James has continued his greatness. James currently leads the NBA in field goals made this season (463). Over his career, he has made 10,886 field goals, which is 19 away from surpassing Dirk Nowitzki (10,904 FGM) for eighth all-time in NBA history.

LBJ (29,993 PTS) is also just seven points away from becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points, as well as the youngest to do so at 33 years and 24 days of age (Kobe Bryant, 34 years and 104 days).

Of course, James and company will have no easy task against a Spurs team who started off their 2017-18 campaign hot, going 25-12 through the first three months of play.

San Antonio is on a two-game skid but still sits second in the Southwest Division and only four games behind the division-leading Houston Rockets. They can tighten that gap if they can win a tough contest over Cleveland on Tuesday night.

If the Spurs want to snap their losing streak, they'll need big performances from their starting five, who haven't necessarily stepped up in some of their recent games. Big man, Pau Gasol, led his team in points with 14 in their last contest against the Indiana Pacers while only two other starters scored in double digits (LaMarcus Aldridge-10, Kyle Anderson-10).

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, Tuesday night's nationally-televised game between the Spurs and the Cavaliers will be the first of two contests between the clubs this season. It will also be the Cavaliers' second-straight contest vs. a Western Conference opponent.

The Wine & Gold will look to avenge themselves after dropping both contests to the Spurs in 2016-17. The last time Cleveland topped San Antonio came back on January 30, 2016 during the 2015-16 NBA Season when the Cavs topped the Spurs 117-103 at The Q. In that victory, LeBron tallied 29 points while Kevin Love posted 21 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double.

The next time these two squads meet will take place next month on February 25 at Quicken Loans Arena for the final time this regular season.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's matchup with the Spurs, the Cavs return home to The Land to round out their season series with the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then tipoff against the Detroit Pistons in a two-game home-and-home series, beginning Sunday in Cleveland (6:00 p.m.) and closing out on Tuesday in Detroit (8:00 p.m.).

