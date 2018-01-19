CavsThunder Game Preview - January 20, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (27-17) round out their three-game homestand with a matinee matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (25-20) on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff from The Q is set for 3:30 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold head into Saturday's contest with the Thunder after notching their first win in five games, edging the Orlando Magic on Thursday night, 104-103, to give the Cavs a 14-1 record in their last 15 games at The Q.

Over that 15-game stretch at home, Cleveland is averaging 113.2 points (.498 FG%, .393 3FG%) and 25.7 assists).

From an individual perspective, a number of Cavalier players have been showing off their exceptional talent, especially when it comes to playing in front of the home crowd.

Isaiah Thomas, who had a season-high 21 points in 30 minutes against the Magic on Thursday, is averaging 19.0 points and 3.7 assists in 27.0 minutes over his three appearances at The Q.

Dwyane Wade (11.5 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 23.4 MPG) is one of only two players in the NBA this season (minimum 20 games off bench) to average at least 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists as a reserve player along with Denver’s Will Barton.

LeBron James (29,975 PTS) is 25 points away from becoming just the seventh player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points, as well as the youngest to do so at 33 years and 21 days of age (Kobe Bryant, 34 years and 104 days). James (1,546 3FGM) is also one three-pointer away from passing Eddie Jones (1,546 3FGM) for sole possession of 22nd place in career three-pointers.

As the Wine & Gold look to build off their most recent win, the Thunder are eyeing a four-game winning streak by the time they leave Quicken Loans Arena this weekend.

Winners of three-straight, OKC has been playing exceptional at both ends of the court, especially on defense. In fact, in their last three contests the Thunder have kept their opponents under an average of 90 points (89.9).

Led by the NBA's reigning MVP, Russell Westbrook, OKC is stacked with former all-stars including Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, both of whom were acquired via offseason trades. With this new-look squad, the Thunder are averaging 104.3 points per game with four individuals averaging double-digit points through the midway point (Westbrook-24.8, George-20.4, Anthony-17.6, Adams-13.6).

For their third-straight win, Oklahoma City topped the Los Angeles Lakers, 114-90, at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Wednesday night. In the win, four of five Thunder starters scored in double digits (Anthony-27, Adams-21, Westbrook-19, George-13). In terms of plus/minus, all five starters were in the positive with a plus-17 or higher.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #0 - Russell Westbrook #21 - Andre Roberson #7 - Carmelo Anthony #13 - Paul George #12 - Steven Adams

Status Update: (Cavs) - Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Thunder) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Saturday's afternoon battle between the Cavs and Thunder is the first of two contests to be played between the clubs this season. Their final contest will take place on February 13 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Wine & Gold are 4-1 in their last five games against Oklahoma City, which includes a 107-91 victory the last time they faced off at The Q (January 29, 2017). In that win, Cleveland limited the Thunder to 37-100 (.370) shooting from the field, including a 6-23 (.231) mark from the three-point line.

Over the last five meetings, Cleveland has outscored Oklahoma City by an average of 8.8 points (108.6-99.8), while holding them to .422 shooting from the field and just .282 (35-124) from the three-point line.

The Cavs have also won three straight home games over the Thunder and are 9-2 versus their franchise at The Q since 2005-06.

In total, the Cavaliers are 6-1 against Western Conference opponents at The Q this season and 38-7 against the West at home since January 21, 2015.

Game Promotions

On Deck

Following Saturday afternoon's matinee contest with the Thunder, the Cavaliers hit the road against the Western Conference's San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, January 23. The club will then return home on Friday, January 26 to battle the Indiana Pacers before tipping off against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, January 28.

