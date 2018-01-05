CavsMagic Game Preview - January 6, 2018

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (25-13) continue their five-game roadie with a stop in the Sunshine State on Saturday as they battle the Southeast Division's Orlando Magic (12-27). Tipoff from the Amway Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Despite dropping their last matchup with the Boston Celtics, 102-88, the Cavaliers still own the best record in the NBA since November 11 at 20-6 (.769).

One of the biggest factors that have contributed to the Cavs' success since early November has to be the excellent production coming from the club's reserves. The Wine & Gold's bench is currently averaging 50.0 points over the last three games. On the season, the reserves are averaging a franchise-record 40.6 points (fifth in NBA).

Two of the Cavs' reserve players, Jeff Green and Kyle Korver, have become fan favorites thanks to their willingness to step up in crucial situations. Green has scored in double figures in three straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.3 blocks in 26.3 minutes, while also shooting .920 (23-25) from the free throw line over that stretch. Korver, on the other hand, has made a team-high 93 three pointers, which rank second among all NBA bench players.

Cleveland has also excelled from the charity stripe so far this season. The Cavs are shooting .811 from the free throw line this season, which ranks 2nd in the NBA. At Boston on Wednesday, Cleveland shot a perfect 18-18 from the charity stripe, which was the second time the Cavs have gone perfect from the foul line in 2017-18 (17-17 FT at MIL, 10/20). Prior to this season, the last time they made at least 17 free throws without a miss was Dec. 17, 1987 when they shot a franchise-best 22-22 from the foul line.

Moving on to Saturday's matchup, the Cavs will be looking for a bounce back win when they take on the Orlando Magic, who have lost 13 of their last 15 contests, including three straight.

Despite their struggles this season, the Magic do have a win against the Cavs under their belts after topping Cleveland back on October 21. In the 114-93 win, six Orlando players tallied double-digit points with big man Nikola Vucevic leading the way with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

If the Magic want to snag a second straight win over the Cavaliers, they will look for that same level of scoring consistency. In their most recent loss to the Houston Rockets, the Magic had a number of scorers (five) score in double digits, this time with forward Aaron Gordon tallying 16 points. Elfrid Payton followed with 14.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#3 - Isaiah Thomas #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - Elfrid Payton #10 - Evan Fournier #17 - Jonathan Simmons #00 - Aaron Gordon #11 - Bismack Biyombo

Status Update: (Cavs) - Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - Jonathan Isaac, (Sore right ankle, Out), Terrence Ross, (Sprained right MCL/non-displaced fracture of right tibial plateau, Out), Nikola Vucevic, (Fractured second metacarpal, left hand, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Despite dropping their last matchup with the Magic this season, the Cavaliers have excelled against Orlando in seasons past. In fact, the Wine & Gold have won 17 of 18 against their Saturday night opponent including eight straight at the Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

In those last eight road games versus Orlando, the Cavs have outscored the Magic by an average of 16.4 points (112.9 -96.5), while shooting .514 from the field (.427 3FG%) and dishing out 25.0 assists. Cleveland has shot at least .500 from the field in each of the last four games in Orlando.

The last time the Cavs faced the Magic at the Amway Center, Kia's Eastern Conference Player of the Month LeBron James posted a triple-double (24 PTS, 12 REB, 12 AST, 8-14 FG, 38 MIN) in a, 116-104, win on March 11, 2017.

Saturday's matchup between the Cavs and Magic is the second of a four-game season series. They'll meet again on Thursday, January 18 in The Land before rounding out their series on February 6 in Orlando.

On Deck

Following the Wine & Gold's stop in Florida, they club will head north into the frigid tundra of Minnesota on Monday to battle the Timberwolves at the Target Center at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The Cavs will then hop on over the border for a contest with the Toronto Raptors (Jan. 11) followed by a dual with the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 12) to round out the club's longest road trip of the season. The Cavaliers will then return to Cleveland on January 15 for a rematch with the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff from The Q is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. (ET).

