CavsBlazers Game Preview - January 2, 2018

The Cavaliers (24-12) return to The Land on Tuesday for their first official contest of 2018 when they take on the Western Conference's Portland Trail Blazers (18-17). Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

With the New Year officially here, the Wine & Gold will look to begin on a high note if they can snag their first win of 2018. After dropping their past three contests (all on the road), just by playing Tuesday's contest in front of the hometown fans could be the confidence booster this team needs.

In fact, the Cavs have excelled at home this season, winning 12-straight at The Q, which is good for their longest home win streak in a single season since the 2014-15 campaign (18 straight, 1/19/15-4/5/15). Over the last 12 games at home, the Cavaliers are averaging 113.3 points (.505 FG%, .412 3FG%) and 25.8 assists.

The Wine & Gold have made at least 10 three-pointers in 32 of their 36 games this season, including each of their last 25 games (since Nov. 7). Only Houston (30 straight from 10/25/2017-present and 27 straight from 10/28/2016-12/17/2016) and Boston (26 straight from 1/21/2017-3/15/2017) have longer streaks of 10 or more threes in NBA history.

Cleveland is also knocking down shots from the charity stripe with precision. The squad is shooting .810 from the free-throw line this season, which ranks second in the NBA. They have shot at least .800 from the charity stripe in seven of the last eight games.

As the Cavaliers continue to fine-tune their offense, they'll be taking on a Portland club that is trying to break away from the middle of the Western Conference pack. Led by Damian Lillard, the Blazers are 18-17, which puts them fourth in the NBA's Northwest Division.

While the Trail Blazers are over .500 here in January, they have lost three of their last five matchups, including their most recent contest with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday by a score of 104-89. However, Portland has been known to switch on their scoring in the blink of an eye, as seen in their, 114-110, win over the Philadelphia 76ers last Thursday when the club dropped 42 points in the fourth quarter. This feat wouldn't have been possible without the Blazer's 19-0 run midway through the final quarter.

Before the Cavs and Blazers meet Tuesday night in The Land, Portland will battle the Chicago Bulls in the Windy City for a New Year's Day showdown. Tipoff from the United Center is 8:00 p.m. (ET).

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #6 - Shabazz Napier #1 - Evan Turner #3 - CJ McCollum #8 - Al-Farouq Aminu #27 - Jusuf Nurkic

Status Update: (Cavs) - TBD

Status Update: (Trail Blazers) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tuesday's matchup between the Cavs and Blazers will be the first of a two-game, home-and-home series between the clubs. They will wrap up their regular season series on March 15 at the Moda Center.

The Cavs have won each of the last three meetings at The Q versus Portland, which includes a 137-125 win on Nov. 23, 2016 of last season. Cleveland’s 137 points were the most points scored in regulation by any team at Quicken Loans Arena and the most points the Cavs have scored in any game since April 9, 1992 (141 pts vs. Charlotte).

The Cavs also tied a franchise record for points in a quarter (46 in the first quarter) and set a NBA regular season record for threes made in a half (16 in first half) and a Quicken Loans Arena regular season record for threes in a game (21).

Including Portland, the Cavs have excelled against the entire Western Conference over the past few seasons and are undefeated at home against the West this season (5-0). Going back to January 21, 2015, the Cavs are 37-6 in their home games against the West.

Following Tuesday night's contest with the Blazers, the Cavaliers will tip off their longest road trip of the 2017-18 season on Wednesday night to battle the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. After Boston, the Wine & Gold will continue their road trip as they take on Orlando (Jan. 6), Minnesota (Jan. 8,), Toronto (Jan. 11), and finally Indiana (Jan. 12). The club returns to The Land on Monday, January 15 for a nationally-televised showdown with the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

