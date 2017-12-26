CavsKings Game Preview - December 27, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (24-10) continue their trek across California to joust with the Sacramento Kings (11-21) on Wednesday night. Tipoff from the Golden 1 Center is at 10:00 p.m. (ET).

After falling to the Golden State Warriors, 99-92, on Christmas Day, the Wine & Gold have the opportunity to finish 2017 on a strong note with two games left on the schedule, first against Sacramento on Wednesday followed by Utah on Saturday.

Despite dropping their most recent game, the Cavaliers still own the best record in the NBA since November 11 at 19-3 (.864), which includes an 8-3 mark on the road.

Even though the club ended up falling to G.S., Cavs fans had reasons to be happy with their team. First off, the Wine & Gold notched 15 treys against the Warriors on Christmas Day, which increased their streak of at least 10 three-pointers to a franchise-record 23 consecutive games. Only Houston (28 straight from 10/25/2017-present and 27 straight from 10/28/2016-12/17/2016) and Boston (26 straight from 1/21/2017-3/15/2017) have longer streaks of 10 or more threes in NBA history.

Secondly, from an individual standpoint, Kevin Love had arguably his best game of the season recording 31 points to go along with a season-high 18 rebounds on 6-of-11 from beyond the arc. KLove has made 4+ three-pointers in six of the last seven games, including a career-best four straight contests (20-38 3FG). Since Nov. 28 (13 games), he is shooting .489 (45-92) from three-point territory, while averaging 23.8 points and 10.8 rebounds in 29.7 minutes.

Success from downtown is only one factor that can be attributed to the team's success. In fact, both LeBron James (22) and Kevin Love (21) have a combined 43 double-doubles, the most among all NBA teammate duos this season.

Going forward, the Cavs will not only be looking for a bounce-back win, but also the opportunity to sweep the season series with Sacramento.

Despite sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, the Kings have improved over the past few weeks. The club is 3-3 in their last six games, including two straight wins before falling to the San Antonio Spurs on December 23. The club is relying heavily on young talent from guys like De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield to lead them this season while a veterans such as Zach Randolph and George Hill provide some extra strength.

In their most recent loss to the Spurs, Hield led his club in scoring with 24 points and eight rebounds while big man Willie Cauley-Stein tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds. Before the club takes on the Cavs, they'll play the first of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff from the STAPLES Center is at 10:30 p.m. (ET).

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #3 - George Hill #24 - Buddy Hield #17 - Garrett Temple #50 - Zach Randolph #00 - Willie Cauley-Stein

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out),

Status Update: (Kings) - Harry Giles, (Knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In the first meeting between the two teams this season, the Cavs overcame a 14-point deficit to defeat the Kings 101-95 at The Q on Dec. 6. In the second half, Cleveland outscored Sacramento 53-38, while holding them to just 15-38 (.395) shooting from the field in that span. Also in the win, Cleveland had 28 assists on 37 made field goals and made 14 three-pointers.

The last meeting between the two teams was Cleveland's fifth win in six contests with Sacramento. Over that six-game stretch, the Cavs are averaging 112.3 points to the Kings’ 103.3, while also scoring 120 points or more in three of the six contests. In addition, the Wine & Gold have dished out 25.0 assists and connected on 14.0 threes per game in that span (84-224 3FG).

Wednesday night's battle in Sacramento will wrap up the two-game series between the two squads. The next time the Cavs battle a Cali-based basketball club will be on January 15 when the Golden State Warriors visit The Land.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's matchup with the Kings, the Cavaliers will round out their three-game road trip, as well as 2017, on Saturday with a trip to Salt Lake City to battle the Utah Jazz. The Wine & Gold will return to The Land on January 2 to take on the Portland Trail Blazers for their first contest of the new year. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

