CavsWarriors Game Preview - December 25, 2017

The Cavaliers (24-9) will hope to make spirits bright for Cleveland fans when they take on the Golden State Warriors (26-6) for a Christmas Day showdown on Monday afternoon. Tipoff from Oracle Arena is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

For the fourth-straight season, and the 14th time in franchise history, the Wine & Gold will play on Christmas Day. The Cavaliers hold an overall record of 7-6 on XMas, including a 109-108 victory last year over the Warriors. The Cavs and Warriors will also be the first pair of clubs to face one another on Christmas for three consecutive years since the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers did battle from 2004-2006.

Heading into Monday's nationally-televised contest with the Warriors, the Cavaliers have been cruising past almost every opponent who stood in their way. As a matter of fact, Cleveland holds the NBA's best record since November 11, tallying 19 wins in 21 contests. Over that 21-game stretch, the Cavs are outscoring opponents by an average of 8.2 points (112.0-103.8), while also outshooting them from the field (.488-.459) and from the three-point line (.398-.351). The Cavaliers are averaging 25.4 assists and 41.3 bench points during that span as well.

The Wine & Gold's success on offense can be seen just by looking at the score sheet from each of their past games. The squad has scored at least 100 points in 26 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NBA.

Another big contributor to the Cavaliers' dominance on offense is their three-point game. Cleveland has made at least 10 three-pointers in a franchise-record 22 straight contests. Only the Rockets own a longer streak (27 straight from 10/25/2017-present).

Let's not forget about the team's reserves, either. The starting five has received some much needed rest and support during the first few months of the season thanks to the outstanding effort conjured up by the Cavs' bench. The reserves are averaging a franchise-record 40.6 points this season, which ranks sixth in the NBA. The Cavs have three bench players averaging at least 10.0 points: Kyle Korver (10.5 PPG), Jeff Green (10.8 PPG) & Dwyane Wade (12.0 PPG, tied for eighth-most among all NBA bench players).

The Cavaliers have no reason to cease this effort when they tipoff in the Bay Monday afternoon against a very familiar opponent. The Warriors, who own an 11-game winning streak (as well as the best record in the NBA) are hoping to gain an edge over the Cavaliers in Monday's Christmas rubber match, even without star point guard Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle).

Despite not having the former MVP for seven of their last 11 wins, Golden State is still averaging 114.5 points per game as well as a .513 field goal percentage. The Warriors are also averaging 10.5 treys a game.

Kevin Durant, one of the Warriors' four all-stars last season, is, unsurprisingly, dominating in his second year in Oakland. Durant is averaging 26.6 points through the first quarter of the season, and has recorded a .508 field goal percentage through the 27 games he has played in.

Golden State is coming off a, 113-106, win over a young Los Angeles Lakers team on Friday and will take on the Denver Nuggets Saturday night before they tipoff against the Cavs. Against the Lakers, the Warriors were led by five players who scored in double-digits (Durant-33, Bell-20, Thompson-16, Green-13, Casspi-10). Durant's 33 points were accompanied by seven rebounds and seven assists, while Draymond Green was only three assists shy of a triple double after notching 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in his team's win.

TV: ABC

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #0 - Patrick McCaw #11 - Klay Thompson #35 - Kevin Durant #23 - Draymond Green #2 - Jordan Bell

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out),

Status Update: (Warriors) - Steph Curry, (Sprained right ankle, Out), Shaun Livingston, (Sore right knee, Questionable), Zaza Pachulia, (Left shoulder soreness, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Wine & Gold fans should be more than familiar with the history of "Cavs-Warriors", which encompasses more than just their recent Christmas Day series. Both squads have met in the last three NBA Finals, with Golden State taking last seasons' series (4-1) as well as the 2015 Finals (4-2). Of course, no one can forget the 2016 Finals when the Cavaliers took home Cleveland's first championship in 52 years after a thrilling come-from-behind seven-game series.

However, it's easy to forget about the two teams' history beyond the NBA Finals. Since the 2013-14 campaign, the Warriors have a 5-3 overall record over the Cavs in the regular season. Despite this, the Cavs have two players who excel on Christmas Day and will look to continue their holiday success on Monday.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have each recorded 301 points and 76 assists on Christmas Day, making them the active leaders in both categories and tied for third all-time.

Following their XMas showdown, the Cavs and Warriors will meet once more this regular season. The two recent Finals opponents will head to The Land on Monday, January 15 for an 8:00 p.m. (ET) tipoff at The Q.

Following Monday's Christmas Day dual with the Warriors, the Cavaliers will continue their West Coast road trip on Wednesday with a stop in Sacramento to take on the Kings. The club will then hop on over to Salt Lake City to battle the Utah Jazz on Saturday night before heading home for the New Year. The Wine & Gold will then joust with the Portland Trail Blazers on January 2 in The Land for their first official contest of 2018. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

