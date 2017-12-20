CavsBulls Game Preview - December 21, 2017

Game Summary

After a two-game road trip, the Cavaliers (23-9) are back home Thursday night for one last time in 2017 as they take on the Chicago Bulls (9-20) from The Q at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

On Thursday, Cleveland returns to The Q where they have won each of their last 11 games (since Nov. 7), their longest home win streak in a single season since the 2014-15 season (18 straight, 1/19/15-4/5/15).

Over their 11-game home streak, the Cavs are averaging 113.1 points, 25.8 assists and 12.9 three-pointers. The Wine & Gold are also shooting .504 from the field and .412 from three-point range. The Cavaliers have scored at least 100 points in 25 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA (Houston is 2nd w/22 in a row).

Within the Eastern Conference, the Cavs hold the best record since November 11 as well as the second-best mark in the NBA at 18-2 (.900).

The Wine & Gold will aim to get back into the winning column on Thursday night against the Bulls after they fell to the Bucks, 119-116, on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers once again showed off their scoring abilities, including their skill from behind the three-point line. After knocking down 16 triples at Milwaukee on Tuesday, the Cavs have now made at least 10 three-pointers in a franchise-record 21 straight contests. Only Houston (25 straight from 10/25/2017-12/16/2017 and 27 straight from 10/28/2016-12/17/2016) and Boston (26 straight from 1/21/2017-3/15/2017) has longer streaks of 10 or more threes in NBA history.

As Cleveland looks to bounce back on Thursday, their opponent, the Chicago Bulls, will be looking for an upset against their division rivals.

With a 9-20 record, the Bulls have struggled early on this season; however, Chicago has recently turned things around after going on a six-game win streak, dating back to December 8.

In the Bulls most recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago saw seven individuals notch double-digit points, including three 20+ point performances. Kris Dunn and Nikola Mirotic both led their club with 22 points apiece. Mirotic recorded a double-double by adding 13 rebounds.

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #32 - Kris Dunn #7 - Justin Holiday #45 - Denzel Valentine #24 - Lauri Markkanen #42 - Robin Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee arthroscopic surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, TBD)

Status Update: (Bulls) - Zach LaVine, (Back Spasms, Out), Cameron Payne, (Foot, Out)

Cleveland and Chicago will be tipping off on Thursday night for the third time this season in a Central Division showdown from The Land.

The Cavs are 2-0 against the Bulls this season, winning 119-112 at The Q on Oct. 24 and 113-91 at the United Center on Dec. 4. In the two matchups, the Cavs have outscored the Bulls by an average of 14.5 points (116.0-101.5), while also outshooting them from the field (.518-.447) and averaging 25.0 assists (8.5 turnovers).

Kevin Love has posted 20-10 games in both meetings against Chicago this season, averaging 22.0 points and 12.5 rebounds in 26.0 minutes. LBJ on the other hand is averaging 28.5 points on .629 (22-35) shooting from the field, including .600 (6-10) from three-point range, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in both games against Chicago this season.

The final meeting between the Central Division foes will take place on March 17 at the United Center.

#BlackOutTheQ: The Cavaliers #BlackOutTheQ event encourages everyone at The Q to come dressed to impress ... wearing BLACK in support of the Cavaliers brand new BLACK CAVALIERS STATEMENT UNIFORMS.

Following Thursday's matchup with the Bulls, the Cavs will round out 2017 with a three-game road trip, highlighted by their Christmas Day matchup in Oakland as they take on the Golden State Warriors at 3:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings on December 27 followed by a contest with the Utah Jazz on December 30. The Cavaliers will return to The Land on January 2 to battle the Portland Trailblazers at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

