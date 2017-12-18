CavsBucks Game Preview - December 19, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (23-8) will round out their two-game roadie with a trip to Milwaukee as they battle the Bucks (15-13) in a Central Division showdown. Tipoff from BMO Harris Bradley Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

Coming off Sunday night's win with against the Washington Wizards, the Cavs are looking for their sixth-straight win on Tuesday night when they tipoff Milwaukee.

Since Nov. 11, the Cavs hold the best record in the NBA at 18-1 (.947), including 8-1 on the road. Over that 19-game stretch, Cleveland has the fourth-best defensive three-point percentage in the entire league at .348.

During that stretch, the Wine & Gold have been excellent on offense, especially from downtown. The Cavs have made at least 10 three-pointers in a franchise-record 20-straight contests, joining Houston (twice, 24 straight from 10/25/2017-12/16/2017 and 27 straight from 10/28/2016-12/17/2016) and Boston (26 straight from 1/21/2017-3/15/2017) as the only teams in NBA history to accomplish reach that mark.

Their three-point success was a big contributor in the club's, 106-99, victory at Washington on Sunday night. In the win, the Wine & Gold held the Wizards to 39-91 (.429) shooting from the field and allowed only 16 points in the fourth quarter. Cleveland also scored at least 100 points for the 24th consecutive game.

For the third game in a row and fourth time in five games, LeBron James registered a triple-double (6th this season, 61st of career) after tallying 20 points, 12 rebounds and 15 assists in 41 minutes at Washington on Sunday. This is the second time in James' career he has notched a triple double in three straight games (3/7/09-3/12/09) and the first time he has recorded 10+ assists in five straight contests.

Going forward, the Cavs will be facing a young Bucks team that is looking to make a statement in the Central Division. However, the Cavs have already topped Milwaukee twice this season, and are eyeing a third-straight win over their rivals in 2017-18.

The Bucks are treading at two games over .500 for a solid start to their season. However, the team has struggled as of late, dropping three-straight contests dating back to December 13. Despite the rough patch recently, a number of players have showed tremendous offensive abilities, especially in their most recent, 115-111, loss to the Houston Rockets last Saturday.

Against the Rockets, three Bucks players scored 20+ points with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with 28. Last season's Rookie of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon, tallied 20 while Khris Middleton posted 23 points. Milwaukee will need to focus on this kind of scoring distribution again on Tuesday night if they wish to top the streaking Cavaliers at home.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #6 - Eric Bledsoe #25 - DeAndre Liggins #22 - Khris Middleton #34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo #31 - John Henson

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Bucks) - TBD

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Bucks stand in front of the Cavaliers en route to their sixth-straight win, Wine & Gold fans can be aware that history is on their side. Cleveland has defeated the Bucks in five-straight meetings, which includes a 116-97 win in Milwaukee on Oct. 20 and a 124-119 win at The Q on Nov. 7.

Overall, Cleveland is 10-2 in their last 12 meetings against Milwaukee. During that 12-game span, the Cavs have outscored the Bucks by an average of 8.6 points (110.3-101.7), while also shooting .485 from the field, including .408 (153-375) from deep, and dishing out 23.6 assists.

Moving forward, Cleveland can continue to distance themselves atop the division even further with another win over a Central Division opponent. In total, the Cavs are 5-2 in divisional play this season.

Following Tuesday night's showdown, the two clubs will round out their season series on March 17 at Quicken Loans Arena for their fourth and final meeting this regular season.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's road trip to Milwaukee, the Cavs head back home to battle the Chicago Bulls this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then hit the road, first with the Golden State Warriors on Monday in a Christmas matinee. The two teams will tip off from Oakland at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

