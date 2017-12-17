CavsWizards Game Preview - December 17, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (22-8) make a stop in the nation's capital on Sunday for the second leg of a back-to-back as they take on the Washington Wizards (16-13). Tipoff from Capital One Arena is at 6:00 p.m. (ET).

After last night’s, 109-100, win over Utah, the Cavs hold the best record in the NBA at 17-1 (.944), including 7-1 on the road, dating back to November 11. Over that 18-game stretch, the Wine & Gold have outscored their opponents by an average of 9.1 points (111.9-102.8), while also averaging 25.4 assists.

In last night’s win, Tyronn Lue garnered his 100th win as head coach of the Cavaliers, becoming the fastest coach in team history to reach that mark (153 games). Lue joins Lenny Wilkens (316), Mike Brown (305), Bill Fitch (304) & Mike Fratello (248) to reach 100 wins as a Cavs head coach.

Lue has overseen a number of other impressive feats accomplished by his club this season. In fact, under Lue, Cleveland has dished out at least 30 assists in each of the last three games. The last time the Cavs had 30+ assists in three or more consecutive games was from March 8-16, 1993 (Four straight). (Elias Sports Bureau).

The Wine & Gold have also cruised from behind the three-point line. They have made at least 10 three-pointers in a franchise-record 19 straight contests and scored at least 100 points in 23 consecutive games (2nd-longest in team history).

As the Wine & Gold face their first Eastern Conference opponent since Monday's contest with the Atlanta Hawks, they'll take on a Wizards team that is just three games over .500. The Wizards are 3-2 in their past five contests and are hoping that a win over the cruising Cavaliers will give them the kickstart they need as their season nears the turn of the calendar.

Winners of two-straight, Washington took two crucial victories over the L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies this past week to help secure their top spot in the Southeast Division standings. However, the Miami Heat (14-14) are tailing the Wizards for first place by just 1.5 games. If Washington wants to break free, they'll need to mimic their play from Friday's win over the Clippers.

In Friday's 100-91 win over L.A., Washington rode on the backs of both Bradley Beal and Mike Scott as they finished off the victory. Beal, who dropped 36 against the Cavs in their last outing, tallied a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Scott led the other end of the double-edged attack with 22 points and four assists. If Washington can continue using its ability to incorporate impressive scoring efforts from both their starters and reserves, they'll have a much easier time achieving a third-straight "W" on Sunday.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - John Wall #3 - Bradley Beal #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #5 - Markieff Morris #13 - Marcin Gortat

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Wizards) - Ian Mahinmi, (Sore knee, Questionable), Sheldon Mac, (Achilles, Out), Jason Smith, (Knee, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

This is the second of four regular season meetings between the Cavaliers and Washington Wizards this season. Since the 2012-13 season, the Cavs are 13-6 against the Wizards, which includes an 8-2 mark on the road.

Cleveland has won three-straight games at Capital One Arena, which includes a 130-122 win on Nov. 3. In the win over the Wizards, the Cavs scored a season-high 130 points on 46-82 (.561) shooting from the field, 12-27 (.444) from beyond the arc and 26-28 (.929) from the foul line. Defensively, the Cavs had 11 steals and gave up zero fast break points.

Over the last three meetings in Washington D.C., the Cavs are averaging 125.0 points on .504 shooting from the field, including .459 (45-98) from three-point range.

Following tonight's matchup, the two Eastern Conference squads will meet two more times this season with their next matchup coming on February 22 in The Land. They'll round out their four-game season series on April 5, once again at The Q.

On Deck

Following Sunday's contest with Washington, Cleveland will make the trek west to Milwaukee for a Central Division showdown with the Bucks at 8:00 p.m. (ET). The club will then return to The Land for a quick one-game battle with the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

