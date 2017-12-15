CavsJazz Game Preview - December 16, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (21-8) round out their four-game homestand this Saturday night as they battle the Northwest Division's Utah Jazz (13-15) in the first game of a back-to-back series. Tipoff from the Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After topping the upstart Los Angeles Lakers, 121-112, Thursday night at Quicken Loans Arena, the Wine & Gold have now won three-straight contests, as well as ten-straight at home. With a 16-1 record since November 11, the Cavs sit in first place in the Central Division and are currently 2.5 games behind the top slot in the Eastern Conference.

Against Los Angeles, the Cavaliers had six players score in double-digits: Kevin Love (28), LeBron James (25), Jose Calderon (17), Jae Crowder (11), Kyle Korver (10) and Dwyane Wade (10). On the season, Cleveland is a perfect 7-0 when at least six players score in double figures.

Offensively, Cleveland had 32 assists and shot 43-86 (.500) from the field, 15-36 (.417) from three-point range and 20-25 (.800) from the foul line. Defensively, the Cavs swiped 10 steals and held the Lakers to 9-31 (.290) shooting from deep, while also scoring 25 points off 18 Lakers turnovers.

The win over L.A. also helped to extend two impressive franchise streaks. The Cavs have now made at least 10 three-pointers in an organization-record 18 straight contests and scored at least 100 points in 22 consecutive games (second-longest in team history).

From an individual standpoint against the Lakers, LBJ did what LBJ does best after notching his 59th career triple-double by tallying 25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. James has now tied Larry Bird for the sixth-most triple-doubles in NBA history. Furthermore, LeBron James is averaging a triple-double with 29.6 points (.575 FG%, .421 3FG%), 10.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 37.7 minutes during Cleveland’s 10-game win streak at The Q.

As mentioned, Cleveland will be competing in the first leg of their upcoming back-to-back on Saturday when they take on the Jazz. The Cavs' swept their most recent back-to-back series (Nov.27-28) and will round it out Sunday night as they head to Washington to take on the Wizards. However, the Wine & Gold will avoid looking too far into the future and instead concentrate on their second-straight Western Conference opponent this week when Utah comes to town.

Utah is two games behind .500 this season and recently took a tough loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. After falling to Chicago, the Jazz have now lost four-straight games with their last win coming on December 4 against the Wizards.

While the Jazz look to turn around their play this month, a bright spot for Utah has been forward Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell has been a catalyst in Salt Lake City all season long, but took his game to new heights on Wednesday against Chicago. Mitchell banked in 32 points in their last contest while also recording three rebounds and six assists. The Jazz also received help from bench players Rodney Hood and Alec Brooks who scored 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Before the Jazz head to The Land, they'll travel to TD Garden on Friday night to tipoff against the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #3 - Ricky Rubio #45 - Donovan Mitchell #2 - Joe Ingles #15 - Derrick Favors #27 - Rudy Gobert

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee arthroscopic surgery, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, TBD)

Status Update: (Jazz) - Dante Exum, (Surgery, Out), Joe Johnson, (Wrist, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Saturday's matchup between the Cavs and Jazz will be the first of two games played this season between the two clubs.

The Cavs have had tremendous success in past years against Utah, especially at home. Cleveland has won each of the last five meetings at The Q against the Jazz, winning by an average of 9.8 points (103.6-93.8). Since the 2004-05 season, the Cavs hold an 11-2 home record versus Utah and have limited them to a combined 92.3 points on .431 shooting from the field over that span.

The Cavaliers' success against the Jazz has only helped improve their record against the entire Western Conference as well. The franchise has tallied a record of 36-6 in their last 42 home games against opponents out West (4-0 in 2017-18).

Following Saturday's showdown, the Cavs and Jazz will meet each other one more time this season when they tipoff later this month on December 30 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

