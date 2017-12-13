CavsLakers Game Preview - December 14, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (20-8) continue their homestand on Thursday night as they rock their black Nike Statement Edition unis against the Los Angeles Lakers (10-16). Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are heading into Thursday's contest riding a nine-game winning streak at The Q as well as six-straight against the Lakers.

Dating back to November 9, the Cavs are 15-1, winning their second-straight game after topping the Atlanta Hawks, 121-114, on Tuesday night. Over the last 15 games (since Nov. 11), the Cavs have outscored their opponents by an average of 9.2 points (111.6-102.4), while also outshooting them from the field (.483-.450) and from three-point territory (.394-.340).

In the victory over Atlanta, Cleveland connected on a season-high 48 field goals (48-86, .558), while also setting season-highs in assists (35) and three-pointers made (20-38, .526). Six Cavaliers scored in double-digits (James-25, Korver-19, Love-17, Green-17, Calderon-14, Crowder-13).

Cleveland has now reached the century mark in scoring in 21 consecutive games (since Nov. 1), which is now the second-longest 100+ point streak in franchise history. The team record for number of 100-point games in a row is 36, set during the 1979-80 season (1/15/80-3/3/80).

Cleveland's offensive dominance can partially be attributed to their three-point game. With 20 triples in Tuesday’s win over the Hawks, the Cavs have now made at least 10 three-pointers in a franchise-record 17 straight contests, passing the previous mark of 16 consecutive games (twice, 10/25/16-11/29/16 and 3/9/16-4/5/16).

On Thursday night, the Wine & Gold can make it three-straight wins, as well as 10-straight at The Q, if they can top a young Lakers squad that is made up of raw, untamed talent.

L.A. may have a sub-.500 record, but have plenty of bright stars, including rookies Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball. Ball, especially, has had a big start to his NBA career. Lonzo, who was the second-overall pick in last year's entry draft, became the youngest player in NBA history to notch a triple-double in the regular season. He accomplished this feat at the fresh age of 20 years and 15 days old.

In their last contest against the New York Knicks, Ball notched 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Kuzma tallied 19 points off the bench. In total, six Lakers scored double-digit points against New York (Caldwell-Pope-24, Kuzma-19, Ball-17, Lopez-14, Randle-13, Clarkson-12).

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Thursday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Islanders (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Lakers game (8:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - Lonzo Ball #1 - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #14 - Brandon Ingram #7 - Larry Nance Jr. #11 - Brook Lopez

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Dwyane Wade, (Left knee soreness, TBD), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Lakers) - None to report.

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Cavs have had tremendous success against the Lakers over the past few years, winning six in a row - their longest win streak against the L.A. franchise.

In that six-game span against the Lakers, the Wine & Gold are averaging 118.8 points on .519 shooting (.424 3FG%) and 23.7 assists (9.3 turnovers). The Cavs have scored at least 119 points and shot at least .500 from the field in each of the last five contests versus the Lakers.

Cleveland has excelled recently not only against the Lakers, but against the entire Western Conference, especially at home. Going back to January 21, 2015, the Cavs are 35-6 in their home games against the Western Conference (3-0 in 2017-18).

The two clubs will meet again once more this season on March 11 when they head to the Gold Coast for a 9:00 p.m. (ET) battle at the STAPLES Center.

Game Promotions

#BlackOutTheQ: The Cavaliers #BlackOutTheQ event encourages everyone at The Q to come dressed to impress ... wearing BLACK in support of the Cavaliers brand new BLACK CAVALIERS STATEMENT UNIFORMS.

RALLY TOWEL PRESENTED BY SAL'S HEATING AND COOLING & AMERICAN STANDARD HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING

On Deck

Following Thursday's late-night showdown with the Lakers, the Cavs will round out their homestand on Saturday when they take on the Utah Jazz. Tipoff from The Q is set for 7:30 p.m. (ET). Cleveland will then hit the road for two games, beginning with a trip to the nation's capital on Sunday against the Washington Wizards followed by a Central Division rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE