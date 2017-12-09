CavsSixers Game Preview - December 9, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (18-8) return to The Land for the first leg of their four-game homestand as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers (13-11) tonight. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to return to the win column after dropping last night's contest to the Indiana Pacers, 106-102. Despite the loss, which snapped the Cavaliers 13-game winning streak, the club is still rolling at home, highlighted by their seven-straight victories at The Q.

Cleveland's recent success at The Q has flourished thanks to the clubs excellent field goal percentage over the past seven home games; the Cavs have made nearly half of their field goal attempts during the stretch (.496 FG%, 283-571). Going back to March 25, 2014, the squad is 52-1 at home when shooting at least .500 from the field (4-1 in 2017-18).

The Wine & Gold also kept their 100+ point scoring streak alive after notching 102 points last night against Indiana. The team has now reached the century mark in 19 consecutive games, which is tied for the second-longest 100+ point streak in franchise history (19, 12/2/88-1/11/89).

When it comes to three-point land, the Cavs also continue to succeed. Cleveland has made at least 10 three-pointers in 15 straight contests, just one shy of tying the team record for consecutive games with 10 or more threes (16 twice, 10/25/16-11/29/16 and 3/9/16-4/5/16).

Against the Pacers on Friday night, LeBron James tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for a near triple-double. LeBron has shot at least .500 from the field in 13-straight contests and in 24 of 26 games this season. Overall, he’s connecting on .585 of his attempts, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

Cleveland is eyeing a bounce-back win tonight when the Sixers, a team they topped, 113-91, back on November 27th, come to town. Philly, like Cleveland, is looking to get back into the win column after falling in their last two contests.

The 76ers have some of the best raw, untamed talent in guys like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. While Fultz is sidelined for now, both Embiid and Simmons have found their respective niches on the roster as seen in their last two games. Against the Phoenix Suns on December 4th, both players had 20+ points (Embiid-22, Simmons-20). In their most recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Embiid took center stage, dropping 33 points to go along with seven rebounds and six assists.

Overall, the club has been working together quite well. In both contests against the Suns and Lakers, all five starters scored in double digits with three notching more than 20 against Phoenix.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #25 - Ben Simmons #0 - Jerryd Bayless #33 - Robert Covington #17 - JJ Redick #21 - Joel Embiid

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Sixers) - Markelle Fultz, (Shoulder, Out), Justin Anderson, (Shin splints, Out), TJ McConnell, (Sprained AC joint/left shoulder, Out), Dario Saric, (Left eye laceration/corneal abrasion, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As the Cavaliers go for their 19th win of the season, they'll be taking on an Atlantic Division opponent they've already topped back in November. Since the 2015-16 season, the Cavs hold a 34-8 record against Atlantic Division opponents (14-4 in 2015-16, 16-2 in 2016-17, 4-2 in 2017-18).

In their first meeting, the Cavs defeated the Sixers, 113-91, at Wells Fargo Center on November 27th. In that victory, six players scored in double figures (James-30, Wade-15, Green-14, Love-13, Frye-12, Smith-11) for Cleveland, who also had a 57-30 edge in bench points. Offensively, the Cavs had 25 assists (11 turnovers) and shot 15-37 (.405) from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Cavs held the Sixers to an opponent season-low 36-96 (.375) shooting from the field, including just 3-28 (.107) from three-point range. That was the lowest three-point percentage allowed by the Cavs in a single game since February 20, 2015 (.063, 1-16).

The Cavs' success against the Sixers dates all the way back to November 9, 2013. The team is 13-1 against the Sixers and have won each of the last 10 meetings, which is their longest active win streak over a single opponent. Over those 10 contests, the Cavs have won by an average margin of 10.3 points (105.1-94.8). Defensively, Cleveland has held Philadelphia to .435 shooting from the field (.326 3FG%) and forced 17.0 turnovers (20.6 points off) during that span.

After tonight's matchup concludes, the two teams will complete their season series with two more contests (March 1st at CLE and April 6th at PHI).

