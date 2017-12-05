CavsKings Game Preview - December 6, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (17-7) host the Sacramento Kings (7-16) at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night in The Land as they try to extend their winning streak to 13 games. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold's 12-game string of victories is the longest active streak in the NBA and was kept alive on Monday night after the Cavs topped the Chicago Bulls, 113-91, in the Windy City.

As the club works toward snagging 13-straight, they'll rely on their impressive success from the field when they take on the Kings. Cleveland has shot at least .500 from the field in a season-high three straight games and now ranks third in the NBA in field goal percentage (.482). Against Chicago, the Cavs shot 42-81 (.519) from the field and received 49 points from the bench.

Defensively, the Wine & Gold held Chicago to 34-82 (.415) shooting from the field, including just 9-34 (.265) shooting from three-point range. The Cavs have held opponents to under .450 shooting from the field in eight of their 12 games during the win streak.

Beyond the streak, the Cavaliers also notched their franchise-record tying seventh straight road win after dropping the Bulls. The victory also has the Cavs in sole possession of first place in the Central Division and second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Boston Celtics.

To get to this position, the Cavs have been firing on all cylinders. In fact, they have scored at least 100 points in 17 consecutive games (114.3 PPG since Nov. 1) for the first time since the 1988-89 season when they had a 19-game streak from 12/02/1988 to 01/11/1989. Their success from beyond the arc has contributed significantly to this offensive explosion. After making 13 triples at Chicago on Monday, the Cavs have now made at least 10 three-pointers in 13 straight games.

The Cavaliers' confidence is at a season high, and will transfer nicely when they tipoff Wednesday night against the young Kings.

Despite their sub-500 record, the Kings have a bright future with their youthful squad. One of those bright spots is point guard De'Aaron Fox, who was drafted fifth overall by Sacramento in the 2017 NBA Draft. Fox, who played college ball at Kentucky, currently ranks ninth in scoring and third in assists among all rookies in the NBA. These stats explain how Fox earned a starting role with the budding Kings.

In Sacramento's last contest, a 109-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Fox tallied 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. However, big man Zach Randolph was the star of the game, notching 22 points, seven rebounds and two assists after coming off the bench.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Wednesday night's matchup against the Kings will be the first of two regular-season contests and just the second against a California-based club in 2017-18 for the Cavs.

In the last five games against Sacramento, the Cavs are 4-1. Over that five-game stretch, the Cavs are averaging 114.6 points to the Kings’ 105.0, while also scoring 120 points or more in three of the five contests. In addition, the Wine & Gold have dished out 24.4 assists and connected on 14.0 threes per game in that span (70-185 3FG).

The Cavs not only have had tremendous success against the Kings in past campaigns, but they've excelled against the entire Western Conference. Going back to January 21, 2015, the Wine & Gold are 34-6 in their last 40 home games against the West (2-0 in 2017-18).

The two clubs will meet again later this month for a post-Christmas matchup in Sacramento on December 27th.

