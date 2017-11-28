CavsHeat Game Preview - November 28, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (13-7) host the Miami Heat (10-9) at Quicken Loans Arena tonight for the second leg of a back-to-back. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

Heading into Tuesday's Eastern Conference battle, the Wine & Gold extended their win streak to eight games last night after dropping the Philadelphia 76ers, 113-91, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly.

In the 22-point win over the Sixers, the Cavs had 25 assists (11 turnovers) and shot 41-85 (.482) from the field, 15-37 (.405) from beyond the arc and 16-20 (.800) from the foul line. Six Cavs players scored in double figures, marking the fifth time this season the club has accomplished that feat.

Despite having to play the second half of a tough back-to-back tonight, Cleveland's confidence is at an all time high after topping Philly to earn their eight-straight. Their eight-straight "W's" are currently the longest active streak in the NBA.

Over those last eight, the Wine & Gold are averaging 112.0 points, outscoring opponents by an average of 10.5 points over that stretch. They are also averaging 23.4 assists, while shooting .379 from deep and .811 from the foul line.

Defensively, Cleveland is allowing a combined .435 shooting from the field, including .307 from three-point range, during the streak. They have limited foes to under .450 shooting in six of the eight games, which includes setting an opponent season-low in field goal percentage in each of the past two games (.383 FG% by Charlotte on Nov. 24 then .373 FG% by Philadelphia on Nov. 27).

As the Cavs aim for nine straight tonight, a couple of players will have a chance to pad their already impressive stat books. LBJ is 15 field goals away from passing Alex English (10,659 FGM) for the 10th-most field goals made in NBA history while KLove is 53 points away from reaching the 11,000-mark.

Of course, when a team is rolling like Cleveland is, their opponents will want to be the ones to derail a streaking club. The Heat, who are tied with the Washington Wizards for first place in the Southeast Division, are on a win streak as well having taken their last three contests.

Miami came out of the gates slow earlier this season, winning just four of their first ten games, but turned things up recently thanks to their mini win streak that includes a 100-93 win over the Chicago Bulls in their most recent matchup on Sunday.

Against Chicago, the Heat were led in scoring by Goran Dragic (24 pts), but the real highlight of the game was Miami's reserves. All four bench players notched double-digit points (Wayne Ellington-19, James Johnson-15, Kelly Olynyk-10, Tyler Johnson-10). The Heat will hope for a similar well-rounded effort from each individual player against the streaking Cavaliers.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #7 - Goran Dragic #11 - Dion Waiters #0 - Josh Richardson #20 - Justise Winslow #21 - Hassan Whiteside

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Questionable)

Status Update: (Heat) - Okaro White, (Foot surgery, Out), Rodney McGruder, (Stress fracture, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Tuesday's matchup between the Cavaliers and Heat is the first of three contests between the two Eastern Conference clubs for 2017-18.

The Wine & Gold are 4-1 in their last five home games against Miami. During that span, the Cavaliers have outscored the Heat by an average of 15.6 points (108.2-92.6) at The Q, while shooting .504 from the field compared to .405 shooting for Miami.

Last season, the Cavs lost the regular-season series to the Heat, winning one of four. However, the Cavaliers dominated in their December 9, 2016 matchup, winning 114-84. In the victory, Kevin Love ran the floor, knocking down 28 points and tallying 15 total rebounds.

Following tonight's dual, the two clubs will tipoff again on January 30th in The Land before rounding out the three-game season series in Miami on on March 27th.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, the Cavs will travel down south to play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then make their way back to The Land for a Saturday night showdown with the Memphis Grizzlies. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

