CavsHornets Game Preview - November 24, 2017

The Cavaliers (11-7) host the Charlotte Hornets (8-9) at Quicken Loans Arena for a Black Friday showdown. Tipoff from The Q is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are cruising into Friday's matchup on a six-game winning streak after topping the Brooklyn Nets, 119-109, Wednesday night in The Land.

Though the game was neck-and-neck throughout the first three quarters of play, the Cavs completely took over in the final 12 minutes of Wednesday's contest.

LeBron tallied 23 points in the fourth quarter, which included an 18-straight scoring run, on his way to a game-high 33 points. James is now averaging an NBA-best 10.0 points this season in the fourth quarter.

Following the win, the Cavs' six-game winning streak is currently the longest in the NBA. Over the last 10 games, however, the Cavs are averaging 116.5 points. On the season, Cleveland ranks third in the NBA at 111.4 points per game.

An important contributor to this offensive explosion is the Wine & Gold's bench. Over the last five games, the reserves have scored at least 40 points, which is the second time they accomplished that feat this season.

Dwyane Wade, one of the Cavs' exceptional bench players, is averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.4 minutes over the last five games. Against the Nets on Wednesday, Wade dropped 18 points, four rebounds and five assists.

Heading into Black Friday, Cleveland will debut their black NBA Statement duds for the first time in 2017-18. They'll try to avoid having Charlotte spoil the occasion once the game tips off.

Despite holding a sub-500 record this season, the Hornets have turned up the heat ever since they dropped their previous matchup with the Cavaliers. The club is cooking up a three-game winning streak heading into Friday's contest with their most recent win coming Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards. Charlotte's 129-124 victory came on the backs of their inside-outside combo of Dwight Howard and Kemba Walker. Howard dropped 26 points along with 13 rebounds while Walker notched 24 points, including five rebounds and five assists.

Going forward, the Hornets will need more than just Howard and Walker to keep their streak in tact. Jeremy Lamb, who scored 24 against Washington on Wednesday, will hope for that same level of consistency while Nicolas Batum, who just played his first game of the season in the club's recent matchup against the Cavs, will need to improve his scoring efforts after tallying only two points against the Wizards.

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #8 - Kemba Walker #5 - Nicolas Batum #14 - Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #2 - Marvin Williams #15 - Dwight Howard

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Hornets) - Julyan Stone, (Hamstring, Out)

On Friday, the Wine & Gold will face off against the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in 2017-18 after dropping them, 115-107, back on November 15.

Cleveland has won seven straight contests over the Hornets, including 11 of the last 12. Over that 12-game stretch, the Cavs have outscored the Hornets by an average of 9.5 points (108.3-98.8) and held them to a combined .441 shooting from the field, including just .296 from beyond the arc.

LBJ, who had 31 points in the Cavs' last meeting against Charlotte, has scored at least 30 points in four straight games versus the Hornets, averaging 34.8 points on .575 shooting. Kevin Love is averaging 21.5 points (.523 FG%, .414 3FG%, .862 FT%), 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his last six games against Friday's opponent.

The two teams will round out their three-game season series on March 28th back in Charlotte.

Following Friday's matchup with the Hornets, the Cavs will take a quick road trip on Monday to the city of Brotherly Love for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wine & Gold will then return to The Land for a dual with the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

