CavsNets Game Preview - November 22, 2017

The Cavaliers (10-7) host the Brooklyn Nets (6-10) on Wednesday at Quicken Loans Arena for a Thanksgiving-eve dual. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

After topping the Detroit Pistons, 116-88, on Monday night in Motown, the Cavs are returning to The Land with supreme confidence riding a five-game winning streak.

The Wine & Gold's recent success on the court peaked against Detroit on Monday night in more ways than one.

In the win, Cleveland led by as many as 39 points, while also dishing out 28 assists and shooting 42-80 (.525) from the field, 16-33 (.485) from three-point range and 16-17 (.941) from the foul line.

Compare those facts to the squad's recent offensive explosion and no one should be surprised. The Cavs have averaged 116.2 points over the last nine games, and since November 3, the Wine & Gold are 7-2 and have scored at least 110 points in eight of them.

Defensively, the Wine & Gold allowed a season-low 88 points on 34-77 (.442) shooting from the field against Detroit. During their five-game win streak, the defense is holding foes to a combined .444 shooting from the field, including a .313 (47-150) mark from three-point range.

Individually, Kevin Love has been exceptional as of late. Over the last seven games, Love is averaging 21.4 points (.530 FG%, .407 3FG%, .943 FT%) and 10.3 rebounds in 31.1 minutes.

Love and the Cavs not only can earn their sixth-straight victory on Wednesday night, but they'll also get a chance to exact revenge on a Nets squad that knocked them off back on October 25th in Brooklyn.

Since their win over Cleveland, Brooklyn has struggled, winning only three of their past 11 contests. Injuries to guys like Jeremy Lin and D'Angelo Russell have bogged things down for the Nets.

Despite their woes, the Nets have shown resilience all season long, including in their most recent loss to the Golden State Warriors. Against Golden State, Brooklyn nearly erased a 28-point deficit, bringing the score to within four points. The club eventually lost, 118-111, but showed that their not just going to roll over.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Wednesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Flames (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Nets game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #8 Spencer Dinwiddie #33 - Allen Crabbe #24 - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #9 - DeMarre Carroll #35 - Trevor Booker

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Left knee effusion, Out)

Status Update: (Nets) - Trevor Booker, (Knee, TBD), D'Angelo Russell, (Knee surgery, Out), Jeremy Lin, (Knee surgery, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As already stated, the Cavs will be looking to avoid dropping two straight to the Nets after falling, 112-107, last month in Brooklyn. fans of the Wine & Gold can rest easy, however, knowing that their team has excelled against their Wednesday-night opponent at home over the past few years.

In fact, Cleveland has won eight-straight games over Brooklyn at The Q. Over that span, the Cavs have outscored the Nets by an average of 14.0 points (108.0-94.0), winning by 20+ points in four of those eight matchups. Overall, the Cavs are 10-3 in their last 13 contests against Brooklyn.

Despite losing their last matchup, both LeBron James and Kevin Love had tremendous games and will hope to continue that success on Wednesday at The Q. Against Brooklyn this season, LBJ recorded his first triple-double of the campaign with a game-high 29 points on 12-20 (.600) shooting, 10 rebounds, a game-high 13 assists. Love notched a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds in 33 minutes.

After Friday's matchup, the two teams will play each other next on February 27th in Cleveland and for the last time this regular season on March 25th in Brooklyn.

On Deck

Following Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, the Cavs will suit up in their all-black NBA Statement unis against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Black Friday. The Wine & Gold will then hit the road for a trip to the City of Brotherly Love to battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, November 27th.

