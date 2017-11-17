CavsClippers Game Preview - November 17, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (8-7) host the Los Angeles Clippers (5-8) on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

After a successful 3-1 road trip this past week, the Wine & Gold are looking to keep the ball rolling on Friday when they take on their first Pacific Division opponent of the season.

The Cavs are currently on a three-game win streak after topping the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets all on the road. Of the many factors contributing to Cleveland's recent string of victories, the club's improved defense has been a key reason. Cleveland has held their opponents to a combined .444 (118-266) shooting from the field and a .282 (24-85) mark from three-point territory during that span.

The Cavs' offense has definitely contributed as well. In fact, five players have averaged double-figures in scoring over the recent four-game roadie (LeBron James 26.5, Kevin Love 18.5, Jeff Green 13.8, Kyle Korver 12.0 and J.R. Smith 12.0).

Wednesday night in particular saw some great individual performances, especially from LBJ and KLove. James led all scorers against the Hornets with 31 points on 12-24 (.500) shooting, including a 4-7 (.571) clip from three-point range. Wednesday marked James’ 6th game this season scoring 30+ points. Love, on the other hand, recorded his team-leading 10th double-double of the season with 22 points and 10 boards.

Cleveland's reserves also played an important role in their most recent "W". The bench tallied 40 combined points, which marks the ninth game this season that the Cavs’ reserves have scored 40 points or more, including three of the last four.

As the Cavs head back to The Land with a much earned pep in their step, they'll find themselves taking on a Clippers team in need of a win.

After cruising to a 5-2 start this season, the Clippers have fell into funk. The club is heading into Cleveland with six-straight losses, including a 109-105 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in their most recent matchup on Monday. The club will need to rely on their stars, Blake Griffin and Lou Williams, to help deliver them back into the win column.

The possibility is definitely there for the Clippers to turn things around going forward. Griffin is capable of putting up solid numbers as seen in their recent loss to the Sixers, notching 29 points, six rebounds and five assists. Of course, he's going to need support. Veteran Lou Williams is a good person to look to, especially after he posted 31 points, seven assists and six rebounds on Monday.

L.A. will need to fire on all cylinders as they come to The Q on Friday if they want to start their upcoming five-game road trip on the right foot.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Rangers (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Clippers game (7:30 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#4 - Iman Shumpert #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #25 Austin Rivers #0 - Sindarius Thornwell #33 - Wesley Johnson #32 - Blake Griffin #6 - DeAndre Jordan

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, TBD), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),

Status Update: (Clippers) - Milos Teodosic, (Plantar fascia injury, left foot, Out), Patrick Beverley, (Sore right knee, TBD), Danilo Gallinari, (Strained right glute, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Over the past few seasons, Cleveland has not only excelled against the Clippers, but against the entire Western Conference, especially when they play them at home. Going back to January 21, 2015, the Cavs have won 32 of their last 38 home games against the Western Conference, including a 12-3 record against the West at The Q last season.

When facing the Clippers, the Cavaliers hold an all-time home record of 46-18, which includes an 18-4 mark at The Q. Since 1979-80, the Wine & Gold have been victorious in 31 of their 37 home contests versus the Clippers.

Including both home and away games, Cleveland is 21-8 against the Clippers dating back to the 2002-03 season.

Friday's matchup will be the first of two games played this season against Los Angeles. They'll meet again when the Cavs travel to the STAPLES Center on March 9, 2018.

On Deck

Following Friday's matchup with the Clippers, the Cavs will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Monday night at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then return home for a couple of rematches vs. the Brooklyn Nets (November 22 at 7:00 p.m.) and the Charlotte Hornets (November 24 at 8:00 p.m.).

