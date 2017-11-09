#CavsRockets Game Preview - November 9, 2017
Toyota Center 8:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (5-6) will take on the Houston Rockets (8-3) on Thursday night for the first leg of a four-game road trip. Tipoff from the Toyota Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).
When the Cavs tipoff against Houston, they'll look to build upon momentum from besting the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-119, on Tuesday night. The Wine & Gold are also hoping to carry over a balanced scoring performance that helped them earn the 'W' on Tuesday.
Cavs Visit Rockets
From where to catch all the action to Thursday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
The Cavs ran the floor against Milwaukee, earning double-digit performances from five players in the win (Love-32, James-30, Smith-20, Rose-10, Wade-10).
Cleveland also shot .500 (41-82) from the field and .500 (9-18) from beyond the arc in the victory, marking the 5th time this season the team has shot .500 or better from the floor.
In terms of individual performances, Kevin Love notched his team-leading eighth double-double of the season (3rd-most in NBA) on Tuesday with a season-high 32 points on 9-14 (.643) shooting from the floor. JR Smith passed Rashard Lewis for 14th on all-time threes made with 1,790. Swish had five threes in the divisional matchup.
Of course, LeBron James also did his thing, tallying 30 points on 10-20 (.500) shooting from the floor. This was the third game during the 2017-18 campaign in which LBJ notched 30 or more points.
As the Cavs head to Houston for the opening game of a four-game roadie, they'll face a red-hot Rockets team that's currently riding a three-game winning streak, which includes their most recent, 137-110, win over the Utah Jazz this past Sunday.
Houston got various contributions against Utah, but the star of the game was undoubtedly James Harden who dropped 56 points on 19-of-25 shooting to go along with 13 assists and two rebounds. Guard Eric Gordon followed with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: NBA on TNT
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#4 - Iman Shumpert
#5 - JR Smith
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#13 - James Harden
#10 - Eric Gordon
#1 - Trevor Ariza
#33 - Ryan Anderson
#15 - Clint Capela
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out)
Status Update: (Rockets) - Chris Paul, (Left knee, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
Thursday's matchup will be the first of two between the Cavs and the Rockets this season. Last season, Cleveland split the season series with Houston.
In those two contests, the Wine & Gold averaged 120.0 points and shot .521 (85-163) from the field, .440 (33-75) from three-point range and .841 (37-44) from the charity stripe.
The last time these two teams faced off in H-Town, the Cavs fell to the Rockets by a score of 117-112, which they'll look to avenge on Thursday night.
After Thursday's contest, the two clubs will square off again on February 3rd for a prime-time battle in The Land.
On Deck
Following their game with the Rockets, the Cavs will travel across the Lone Star State for a tango with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. After Cleveland's Texas two-step, the squad will make their way to NYC to battle the Knicks on Monday, November 13th before traveling down the East Coast to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday the 15th. The Wine & Gold return home on Friday, November 17th for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual against the Clippers.
#CavsRockets Postgame: LeBron James - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
Cavs at Rockets - November 9, 2017
| 04:56
#CavsRockets Postgame: Jeff Green - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jeff Green spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
| 02:42
#CavsRockets Postgame: Kevin Love - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers forward/center spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
| 02:27
#CavsRockets Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
| 02:39
#CavsRockets Postgame: Coach Lue - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Thursday's loss to the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.
| 03:25
#CavsRockets Highlights: LeBron James
LeBron James scores 33 points and seven assists in the loss to the Rockets.
| 01:55
#CavsRockets Highlights: Jeff Green
Jeff Green scores 27 points and grabs five rebounds in the loss to the Rockets.
| 01:52
GAME RECAP: Rockets 117, Cavaliers 113
James Harden's triple-double leads the way with 35 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as the Rockets defeat the Cavaliers 117-113.
| 03:06
LeBron Beats the Shot Clock Buzzer
LeBron James cans the triple as the shot clock expires.
| 00:08
DWade Knocks Down Back-to-Back Jumpers
Dwyane Wade keeps the Wine & Gold close in the third quarter by draining consecutive jump shots.
| 00:18
The King Hammers Home the Emphatic Flush
LeBron James blows past Trevor Ariza and powers home the monster jam.
| 00:10
LBJ with the Two-Hand Dunk
A long rebound results in a fastbreak opportunity for the Cavs resulting in a LeBron James two-hand finish.
| 00:08
Featured Highlight: Green's Euro-Step Slam
Jeff Green gets past the Rockets defense for the fastbreak flush.
| 00:20
Green with the Fastbreak Flush
The Wine & Gold get out on the fastbreak as Jeff Green keeps his big second quarter rolling.
| 00:13
Jeff Green Going Off in the Second Quarter
Jeff Green helps the Wine & Gold cut into the Rockets lead with a scoring barrage in the second quarter.
| 00:44
LBJ Throws the Hammer Down
LeBron James drives strong to the hole and rises up for the emphatic flush.
| 00:13
KLove Oops LBJ
Kevin Love throws the pretty high-handoff to LeBron James who send home the alley-oop slam.
| 00:09
#CavsRockets Shootaround: LeBron James - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Thursday's shootaround at the Toyota Center in Houston.
| 05:25
#CavsRockets Shootaround: Coach Lue - November 9, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Thursday's shootaround at the Toyota Center in Houston.
| 03:27
Cavs.com Previews the Road Trip
From the Texas two-step, to the Big Apple and Charlotte, Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod previews the Wine & Gold’s upcoming four-game roadie.
| 03:32