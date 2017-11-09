CavsRockets Game Preview - November 9, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (5-6) will take on the Houston Rockets (8-3) on Thursday night for the first leg of a four-game road trip. Tipoff from the Toyota Center is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

When the Cavs tipoff against Houston, they'll look to build upon momentum from besting the Milwaukee Bucks, 124-119, on Tuesday night. The Wine & Gold are also hoping to carry over a balanced scoring performance that helped them earn the 'W' on Tuesday.

The Cavs ran the floor against Milwaukee, earning double-digit performances from five players in the win (Love-32, James-30, Smith-20, Rose-10, Wade-10).

Cleveland also shot .500 (41-82) from the field and .500 (9-18) from beyond the arc in the victory, marking the 5th time this season the team has shot .500 or better from the floor.

In terms of individual performances, Kevin Love notched his team-leading eighth double-double of the season (3rd-most in NBA) on Tuesday with a season-high 32 points on 9-14 (.643) shooting from the floor. JR Smith passed Rashard Lewis for 14th on all-time threes made with 1,790. Swish had five threes in the divisional matchup.

Of course, LeBron James also did his thing, tallying 30 points on 10-20 (.500) shooting from the floor. This was the third game during the 2017-18 campaign in which LBJ notched 30 or more points.

As the Cavs head to Houston for the opening game of a four-game roadie, they'll face a red-hot Rockets team that's currently riding a three-game winning streak, which includes their most recent, 137-110, win over the Utah Jazz this past Sunday.

Houston got various contributions against Utah, but the star of the game was undoubtedly James Harden who dropped 56 points on 19-of-25 shooting to go along with 13 assists and two rebounds. Guard Eric Gordon followed with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: NBA on TNT

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#4 - Iman Shumpert #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #13 - James Harden #10 - Eric Gordon #1 - Trevor Ariza #33 - Ryan Anderson #15 - Clint Capela

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain/soreness, Out)

Status Update: (Rockets) - Chris Paul, (Left knee, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Thursday's matchup will be the first of two between the Cavs and the Rockets this season. Last season, Cleveland split the season series with Houston.

In those two contests, the Wine & Gold averaged 120.0 points and shot .521 (85-163) from the field, .440 (33-75) from three-point range and .841 (37-44) from the charity stripe.

The last time these two teams faced off in H-Town, the Cavs fell to the Rockets by a score of 117-112, which they'll look to avenge on Thursday night.

After Thursday's contest, the two clubs will square off again on February 3rd for a prime-time battle in The Land.

On Deck

Following their game with the Rockets, the Cavs will travel across the Lone Star State for a tango with the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. After Cleveland's Texas two-step, the squad will make their way to NYC to battle the Knicks on Monday, November 13th before traveling down the East Coast to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday the 15th. The Wine & Gold return home on Friday, November 17th for a 7:30 p.m. (ET) dual against the Clippers.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE