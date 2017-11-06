CavsBucks Game Preview - November 7, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (4-6) host the Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold hope to bounce back following Sunday's 117-115 loss and make the needed corrections before their divisional rivals come to town on Tuesday evening.

As they look to get back into the win column on Tuesday, the Cavs hope to have consistent contributions throughout the roster.

After receiving a season-high 64 points from the bench in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavaliers’ reserves are now averaging 40.6 this season (6th-best in NBA). In Sunday's contest, Dwyane Wade (25 PTS) and Kyle Korver (23 PTS) became the first Cavs duo to each score at least 23 points off the bench since February 2, 2002 (Ricky Davis 28, Lamond Murray 24).

LeBron James kept his strong start to the new campaign going against the Hawks, posting his 7th double-double of the year with a team-high 26 points on 10-17 (.588) shooting. He also recorded a game-high 13 assists, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. It was the 4th time this season he’s tallied at least 25 points and 10 assists.

Another bright spot to take note of is the club's success from the charity stripe. Cleveland is shooting .811 from the free throw line this season, which ranks 4th in the NBA. In the Oct. 20th win at Milwaukee, the Cavs went a perfect 17-17 from the foul line, which was their most makes without a miss from the charity stripe since Dec. 17, 1987 vs. Chicago (22-22 FT).

On Tuesday, the Wine & Gold are aiming for continued success against a Bucks team who is in the middle of a three-game slide. The Cavs already topped the Bucks, 116-97, back on October 20th in Milwaukee.

The Bucks hope to erase their losing streak after dropping their last game to the Detroit Pistons, 105-96. Despite the loss, Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo notched yet another solid all-around performance this season after posting 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, tallied 21 points as well as 10 dimes.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Predators (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Bucks game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #13 Malcolm Brogdon #21 - Tony Snell #22 - Khris Middleton #34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo #31 - John Henson

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Probable), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),

Status Update: (Bucks) - Jabari Parker, (Post surgery, left knee, TBD), Greg Monroe, (Left calf strain, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned, the Cavs can take a 2-0 series lead against the Bucks with a victory Tuesday night and continue their recent success against their Central Division rival.

In their last matchup on October 20th, the Cavs excelled against the Bucks across the board with six players scoring in double figures (James-24, Love-17, Korver-17, Crowder-14, Rose-12, Green-10). Cleveland also shot 44-81 (.543) from the field and 11-26 (.423) from three-point range.

Overall, Cleveland is 9-2 in their last 11 meetings against Milwaukee. The Wine & Gold have scored at least 100 points and made at least 10 triples in all 11 contests, which is the longest streak of 100+ points and 10+ 3FGM against one team in NBA history.

The Cavs have also won eight of the last nine games versus the Bucks at The Q, including each of the last four home meetings.

The two squads will meet two more times this season following Tuesday's contest, including one more road game on December 19th and a second home game on March 19th.

Game Promotions

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, the Cavs will host their annual “Hoops for Troops Night,” presented by Ohio CAT.

The highlight of the evening will be a special recognition ceremony at halftime where the team will honor five local Vietnam War veterans from Northeast Ohio.

In what is sure to be a moving moment, the veterans will be escorted to center court by current military members. The veterans will receive commemorative pins in appreciation of their service.

On Deck

Following Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, the Wine & Gold's longest trip of the young season begins Thursday night with a marquee meeting against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets before completing the Texas two-step on Saturday in Dallas. The Cavaliers travel to New York for a rematch with Kristaps Porzingis and the surprising Knicks on Monday, November 13th before wrapping up the trip next Wednesday night in Charlotte.

