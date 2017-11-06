#CavsBucks Game Preview - November 7, 2017
Quicken Loans Arena 7:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (4-6) host the Milwaukee Bucks (4-5) on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
The Wine & Gold hope to bounce back following Sunday's 117-115 loss and make the needed corrections before their divisional rivals come to town on Tuesday evening.
Cavs Host Bucks
From where to catch all the action to Tuesday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
As they look to get back into the win column on Tuesday, the Cavs hope to have consistent contributions throughout the roster.
After receiving a season-high 64 points from the bench in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, the Cavaliers’ reserves are now averaging 40.6 this season (6th-best in NBA). In Sunday's contest, Dwyane Wade (25 PTS) and Kyle Korver (23 PTS) became the first Cavs duo to each score at least 23 points off the bench since February 2, 2002 (Ricky Davis 28, Lamond Murray 24).
LeBron James kept his strong start to the new campaign going against the Hawks, posting his 7th double-double of the year with a team-high 26 points on 10-17 (.588) shooting. He also recorded a game-high 13 assists, five rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. It was the 4th time this season he’s tallied at least 25 points and 10 assists.
Another bright spot to take note of is the club's success from the charity stripe. Cleveland is shooting .811 from the free throw line this season, which ranks 4th in the NBA. In the Oct. 20th win at Milwaukee, the Cavs went a perfect 17-17 from the foul line, which was their most makes without a miss from the charity stripe since Dec. 17, 1987 vs. Chicago (22-22 FT).
On Tuesday, the Wine & Gold are aiming for continued success against a Bucks team who is in the middle of a three-game slide. The Cavs already topped the Bucks, 116-97, back on October 20th in Milwaukee.
The Bucks hope to erase their losing streak after dropping their last game to the Detroit Pistons, 105-96. Despite the loss, Giannis "The Greek Freak" Antetokounmpo notched yet another solid all-around performance this season after posting 29 points, four rebounds and three assists. Malcolm Brogdon, the 2016-17 NBA Rookie of the Year, tallied 21 points as well as 10 dimes.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, NBATV
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
Programming Note: On Tuesday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Predators (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Bucks game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#1 - Derrick Rose
#5 - JR Smith
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#13 Malcolm Brogdon
#21 - Tony Snell
#22 - Khris Middleton
#34 - Giannis Antetokounmpo
#31 - John Henson
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Probable), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),
Status Update: (Bucks) - Jabari Parker, (Post surgery, left knee, TBD), Greg Monroe, (Left calf strain, Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
As mentioned, the Cavs can take a 2-0 series lead against the Bucks with a victory Tuesday night and continue their recent success against their Central Division rival.
In their last matchup on October 20th, the Cavs excelled against the Bucks across the board with six players scoring in double figures (James-24, Love-17, Korver-17, Crowder-14, Rose-12, Green-10). Cleveland also shot 44-81 (.543) from the field and 11-26 (.423) from three-point range.
Overall, Cleveland is 9-2 in their last 11 meetings against Milwaukee. The Wine & Gold have scored at least 100 points and made at least 10 triples in all 11 contests, which is the longest streak of 100+ points and 10+ 3FGM against one team in NBA history.
The Cavs have also won eight of the last nine games versus the Bucks at The Q, including each of the last four home meetings.
The two squads will meet two more times this season following Tuesday's contest, including one more road game on December 19th and a second home game on March 19th.
Game Promotions
In honor of Veterans Day on November 11th, the Cavs will host their annual “Hoops for Troops Night,” presented by Ohio CAT.
The highlight of the evening will be a special recognition ceremony at halftime where the team will honor five local Vietnam War veterans from Northeast Ohio.
In what is sure to be a moving moment, the veterans will be escorted to center court by current military members. The veterans will receive commemorative pins in appreciation of their service.For more information CLICK HERE.
On Deck
Following Tuesday's matchup with the Bucks, the Wine & Gold's longest trip of the young season begins Thursday night with a marquee meeting against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets before completing the Texas two-step on Saturday in Dallas. The Cavaliers travel to New York for a rematch with Kristaps Porzingis and the surprising Knicks on Monday, November 13th before wrapping up the trip next Wednesday night in Charlotte.
Troops Send Shoutouts to Families and Friends
Troops across the world give shoutouts in-game at Quicken Loans Arena in honor of Veterans Day.
Cavs vs. Bucks - November 7, 2017
Troops Send Shoutouts to Families and Friends
Troops across the world give shoutouts in-game at Quicken Loans Arena in honor of Veterans Day.
| 02:24
Cavs Honor Vietnam Vets
In recognition of Veterans Day, the Cavs honored Vietnam vets at halftime of their most recent home game.
| 05:50
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 124, Bucks 119
Kevin Loves scores 32 points and LeBron James scores 30 points as the Cavaliers top the Bucks, 124-119.
| 02:30
#CavsBucks Postgame: LeBron James - November 7, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Tuesday's 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Quicken Loans Arena.
| 04:27
#CavsBucks Postgame: Coach Lue - November 7, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Tuesday's 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Quicken Loans Arena.
| 08:09
James Tallies 30 in Victory over Milwaukee
LeBron James scores 30 points to go along with 8 rebounds and 9 assists as the Cavaliers defeat the Bucks.
| 01:56
#CavsBucks Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 7, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Tuesday's 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Quicken Loans Arena.
| 05:39
#CavsBucks Postgame: JR Smith - November 7, 2017
Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the media following Tuesday's 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:51
Love Scores 32 in Win over Bucks
Kevin Love gets a double-double with 16 rebounds and 32 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Bucks.
| 01:52
#CavsBucks Postgame: Kevin Love - November 7, 2017
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the following Tuesday's 124-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena.
| 02:56
Featured Highlight: Shump Goes Up for a Big Jam
Iman Shumpert lights up the rim with a hair-raising dunk midway through the fourth.
| 00:11
Jeff Green Throws Down the Hammer
Jeff Green puts the Cavs up big in the fourth quarter with a big dunk.
| 00:11
DWade Goes Up for the Block
Dwyane Wade rises up for a big block against the Milwaukee Bucks during the third quarter.
| 00:07
Highlight in freeD: JR Drops in a Three
Experience Swish's downtown basket with this freeD highlight.
| 00:11
Highlight in freeD: LBJ Gets a Steal
Experience LeBron James' first-quarter steal with this freeD highlight.
| 00:13
DRose Winds and Weaves for Two
Derrick Rose creates a beautiful layup with little room in the paint.
| 00:08
Cavs Honor Coast Guard Members
During the Cavaliers' 2017 Hoops for Troops night presented by Ohio CAT, the Wine & Gold honored Coast Guard members for their heoric service during the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida.
| 01:53
KLove Steals and Drives for the And-One
Kevin Love is "More Driven" as he steals the ball and hustles down court before driving in and taking the foul.
| 00:18
LBJ Pickpockets Bucks
LeBron James sneaks behind a Milwaukee player and steals the ball for a chance at the line.
| 00:09
#CavsBucks Shootaround: JR Smith – November 7, 2017
Cavaliers guard JR Smith spoke with the following Tuesday's shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 09:13
Hoops for Troops - Buy One, Give One
For every ticket purchased through the Buy 1/Give 1 offer for 2017 Hoops for Troops (presented by Ohio CAT), a ticket to the Nov. 7 game vs. Milwaukee will be donated to a Service Member through the USO.
| 00:30