CavsHawks Game Preview - November 5, 2017

The Cavaliers (4-5) host the Atlanta Hawks (1-8) for a Sunday matinee at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to build momentum from their thrilling, 130-122, victory on Friday night against the Washington Wizards.

The Cavaliers had dropped four straight games before Friday night's victory in the nation's capital and climbed out of their recent funk thanks to some key performances.

LeBron James set the tone early and closed out the affair late – notching 15 points in the first quarter and 19 in the fourth. On the night, LBJ recorded a franchise record-tying 57 points on 23-of-34 shooting from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range, and a perfect 9-of-9 from the stripe. He led both squads with 11 boards, his team with seven assists while adding three steals and a pair of blocks.

On the young season, the King is averaging 25.6 points, seven rebounds and 8.9 assists.

As incredible as LeBron – who also became just the seventh player (and the youngest) in NBA history to 29,000 points – was on Friday night, the Cavaliers got solid efforts throughout the rotation – with four starters finishing in double-figures.

Derrick Rose had his highest scoring total as a Cavalier – scoring 18 of his 20 points before intermission.

Jae Crowder, back into the starting lineup with Tristan Thompson sidelined with a left calf strain, was very good on both ends – notching 17 points on 4-for-7 shooting, going 8-of-8 from the stripe, adding seven boards and a pair of steals.

The Wine & Gold aim to build upon their momentum as they welcome a rebuilding Atlanta squad that has struggled through the early goings.

After taking a 117-111 victory in their season opener in Dallas, the Hawks have lost eight straight games including Friday night's 15-point loss at home to the Houston Rockets. Despite the loss, Atlanta still got production from their formidable backcourt tandem of Dennis Schroder and Kent Bazemore as the pair combined to score 34 points.

Schroder has been a bright spot for the Hawks thus far. The German floor general has scored at least 16 points and dished out at least four assists in each of his seven games played this year and is averaging career-highs with 21.7 points and 6.3 assists per game.

#1 - Derrick Rose #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #17 Dennis Schroder #24 - Kent Bazemore #12 - Taurean Prince #31 - Mike Muscala #14 - Dewayne Dedmon

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),

Status Update: (Hawks) - DeAndre’ Bembry, (Fractured right wrist, Out), Ersan Ilyasova, (Bone bruise left knee, Out), Miles Plumlee, (Strained right quad, Out)

The Wine & Gold have won 12 of the last 15 contests against Atlanta (includes 4-0 sweeps in 2015 and 2016 Playoffs).

Over that 15-game stretch, the Cavs are averaging 111.0 points and 24.1 assists. They have also connected on an average of 14.9 three-point field goals per game, while setting the NBA record for threes in a regular season game (25 3FGM on March 3, 2017) and playoff game (25 3FGM on May 4, 2016).

The two teams will square off three more times in 2017-18, later this month on November 30th in Atlanta, on December 12th at The Q and February 9th back in the ATL.

Coats for Kids: With the weather already getting colder, the Cavaliers are teaming up with their fans to help kids across Northeast Ohio stay warm this winter. In partnership with Coats for Kids, the Cavs will be collecting coats at Sunday's game.

Fans coming to the game can drop off new or like-new coats at any of the entrances at The Q. All sizes of coats are welcome, from infant to adult (some children wear adult sizes).

Those attending the game can also participate in postgame fan free throws on the court.

Following Sunday's matchup, it's a Tuesday night matchup against Milwaukee at The Q on November 7th. On Thursday, the Wine & Gold's longest trip of the young season begins with a marquee meeting against James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets before completing the Texas two-step on Saturday in Dallas. The Cavaliers travel to New York for a rematch with Kristaps Porzingis and the surprising Knicks on Monday, November 13th before wrapping up the trip next Wednesday night in Charlotte.

