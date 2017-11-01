CavsWizards Game Preview - November 3, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (3-5) will take on the Washington Wizards (4-3) on Friday night for a quick, one-game road trip. Tipoff from Capital One Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold are looking to get back on track following four straight losses when they travel to the nation's capital. The Cavs dropped their last game on Wednesday night to the Indiana Pacers, 124-107, at The Q.

To help the Cavs get the "W", they'll need the same consistency on offense, especially from their stars. LBJ has been playing exceptionally well and comes into Friday's showdown averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting .594 from the floor.

If LeBron scores at least 10 points on Friday, his double-figure scoring streak will reach 800 regular season games, making him the second player in NBA history to accomplish that feat (Michael Jordan-866).

Kevin Love and Derrick Rose have also been making solid contributions. Love has an NBA-best tying seven double-doubles this season, while Rose has scored in double-figures in all four of his appearances this season, averaging 15.0 points and shooting .511 from the field.

The Cavs will be taking on a Wizards team that is also looking to get back into the win column. Washington dropped their last matchup on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, 122-116.

Despite the loss, the Wizards earned a couple big performances from two of their starting backcourt, Bradley Beal and John Wall. Beal tallied 40 points, six rebounds and two assists while Wall notched 21 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #2 - John Wall #3 - Bradley Beal #12 Kelly Oubre Jr. #22 - Otto Porter Jr. #13 - Marcin Gortat

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),

Status Update: (Wizards) - Sheldon Mac, (Achilles , Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

Friday's matchup will be the first of four between the Cavs and the Wizards. Cleveland went 2-1 in the three meetings against Washington last season, winning both contests in D.C.

The Wine & Gold have been on a roll against the Wizards over the past few seasons. Since the 2012-13 season, the Cavs are 12-6 against Friday night's opponent, which includes a 7-2 mark on the road.

The last time these two teams faced off in the nation’s capital, the Wine & Gold defeated Washington, 140-135, in overtime on Feb. 6, 2017. The 140 points scored by the Cavs were their most in a game since April 9, 1992 (141 points vs. CHA).

After Friday's game, the two teams will square off again on December 17 in Washington.

On Deck

Following Friday's matchup up with the Wizards, the Cavs will return to The Land for a matinee matchup on Sunday with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff from The Q is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE