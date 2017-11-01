#CavsWizards Game Preview - November 3, 2017
Capital One Arena 7:00 p.m. ET
Game Summary
The Cavaliers (3-5) will take on the Washington Wizards (4-3) on Friday night for a quick, one-game road trip. Tipoff from Capital One Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
The Wine & Gold are looking to get back on track following four straight losses when they travel to the nation's capital. The Cavs dropped their last game on Wednesday night to the Indiana Pacers, 124-107, at The Q.
Cavs Visit Wizards
From where to catch all the action to Friday's game notes, Cavs.com has you covered.
To help the Cavs get the "W", they'll need the same consistency on offense, especially from their stars. LBJ has been playing exceptionally well and comes into Friday's showdown averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting .594 from the floor.
If LeBron scores at least 10 points on Friday, his double-figure scoring streak will reach 800 regular season games, making him the second player in NBA history to accomplish that feat (Michael Jordan-866).
Kevin Love and Derrick Rose have also been making solid contributions. Love has an NBA-best tying seven double-doubles this season, while Rose has scored in double-figures in all four of his appearances this season, averaging 15.0 points and shooting .511 from the field.
The Cavs will be taking on a Wizards team that is also looking to get back into the win column. Washington dropped their last matchup on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, 122-116.
Despite the loss, the Wizards earned a couple big performances from two of their starting backcourt, Bradley Beal and John Wall. Beal tallied 40 points, six rebounds and two assists while Wall notched 21 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Where to Catch the Action
TV: FOX Sports Ohio, ESPN
Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega
For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.
Probable Starters/Status Update*
#1 - Derrick Rose
#5 - JR Smith
#23 - LeBron James
#99 - Jae Crowder
#0 - Kevin Love
#2 - John Wall
#3 - Bradley Beal
#12 Kelly Oubre Jr.
#22 - Otto Porter Jr.
#13 - Marcin Gortat
Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Iman Shumpert, (Right knee soreness, Out), Tristan Thompson, (Left calf strain, Out),
Status Update: (Wizards) - Sheldon Mac, (Achilles , Out)
*Subject to change.
Head-to-Head Matchup
Friday's matchup will be the first of four between the Cavs and the Wizards. Cleveland went 2-1 in the three meetings against Washington last season, winning both contests in D.C.
The Wine & Gold have been on a roll against the Wizards over the past few seasons. Since the 2012-13 season, the Cavs are 12-6 against Friday night's opponent, which includes a 7-2 mark on the road.
The last time these two teams faced off in the nation’s capital, the Wine & Gold defeated Washington, 140-135, in overtime on Feb. 6, 2017. The 140 points scored by the Cavs were their most in a game since April 9, 1992 (141 points vs. CHA).
After Friday's game, the two teams will square off again on December 17 in Washington.
On Deck
Following Friday's matchup up with the Wizards, the Cavs will return to The Land for a matinee matchup on Sunday with the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff from The Q is at 3:00 p.m. (ET).
Cavs.com Wrap Up from the Road
Cavs.com’s Fred McLeod checks in from D.C. following Friday’s victory to wrap up the Wine & Gold winner from the road.
CavsWizards-171103Playlist
| 04:43
Watch All of LeBron James' 57 Points Against Washington
Check out all of LeBron James' franchise record-tying 57 points against the Washington Wizards on November 3rd at Capital One Arena.
| 04:17
#CavsWizards Postgame: Jae Crowder - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers forward Jae Crowder spoke with the media following Friday's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 02:25
#CavsWizards Postgame: Kevin Love - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers forward Kevin Love spoke with the media following Friday's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 03:14
#CavsWizards Postgame: LeBron James - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media following Friday's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 05:04
#CavsWizards Postgame: Dwyane Wade - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Friday's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 04:41
#CavsWizards Postgame: Coach Lue - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media following Friday's 130-122 victory over the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.
| 03:47
GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 130, Wizards 122
LeBron James scores 57 points on 23-for-34 shooting with 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals to lead the Cavaliers over Washington, 130-122.
| 02:07
LeBron James Scores 57 Against Washington
LeBron James scores 57 points on 23-for-34 shooting with 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
| 01:55
Featured Highlight: LBJ's Acrobatic And-One
LeBron James somehow throws in the shot behind his head after drawing the foul.
| 00:14
Great Ball Movement Leads to Korver Triple
Beautiful basketball by the Wine & Gold results in a triple by Kyle Korver.
| 00:17
LBJ Swats John Wall
John Wall thinks he has an easy layup but LeBron James chases him down for the big block.
| 00:19
LBJ with the Hoop and the Harm
LeBron James takes it strong to the basket and gets the hoop to fall, plus the foul.
| 00:09
Ante Zizic with the Alley-Oop Flush
Dwyane Wade throws the pretty alley-oop pass to Ante Zizic who deposits the dunk.
| 00:14
DRose with the Fancy Finish
Derrick Rose darts to the basket and finishes the fancy reverse layup.
| 00:10
LBJ with the Steal and the Slam
LeBron James is 'More Driven' at both ends of the floor with the steal at one end and the slam at the other.
| 00:18
LBJ Soars for the Slam
The Wine & Gold get out quickly after the made bucket leading to a LeBron James tomahawk slam.
| 00:09
#CavsWizards Shootaround: LeBron James - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers forward LeBron James spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
| 08:46
#CavsWizards Shootaround: Coach Lue - November 3, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue spoke with the media prior to Friday's shootaround at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
| 04:24
Practice: Coach Lue – November 2, 2017
Cavaliers Head Coach Tyornn Lue spoke with the media following Thursday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 06:33
Practice: Dwyane Wade – November 2, 2017
Cavaliers Guard Dwyane Wade spoke with the media following Thursday's practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
| 08:46