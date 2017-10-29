CavsKnicks Game Preview - October 29, 2017

Game Summary

Following a two-game road trip, the Cavaliers (3-3) return home to take on the New York Knicks (1-3) on Sunday night. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

The Wine & Gold aim to bounce back tonight after falling to the New Orleans Pelicans last night, 123-101, in The Big Easy.

In order to do so, Cleveland will need another solid outing from their bench players. In five straight games, the Cavs have received at least 40 points from their reserves, which is the first time they have accomplished that feat since Nov. 20-29, 2013. On the season, the Cavs’ bench is averaging 42.7 points (4th-best in NBA).

Don't overlook the starting five, though. Kevin Love, who is just two three-pointers away from 900 total in his career, posted his team-leading 5th double-double of the season last night against NOLA with a team-high 26 points on 7-12 shooting, including 5-6 makes from beyond the arc, a team-high 11 rebounds and one steal.

As Love preps to set a career-high in threes, LBJ is working on breaking another record this season. LeBron needs just 57 points to become the 7th player in league history to reach 29,000 points, as well as the youngest to do so.

As the Cavaliers try to get things rolling again in the standings, New York hopes to jump-start their lineup after a sluggish opening to the 2017-18 campaign.

The Knicks, who earned their first "W" of the season last night against the Brooklyn Nets, are leaning on Latvian forward Kristaps Porzingis to lead his club to success. Against the Nets, Porzingis notched 30 points and nine rebounds. Guard Courtney Lee chipped in with 13 points in the victory.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#4 - Iman Shumpert #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #55 - Jarrett Jack #5 - Courtney Lee #3 Tim Hardaway Jr. #6 - Kristaps Porzingis #00 - Enes Kanter

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Questionable)

Status Update: (Knicks) - Ron Baker, (Knee, TBD)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

The Cavaliers are hoping for continued success against the Knicks after sweeping the regular season series against New York last season. In the four wins over the Knicks in 2016-17, the Cavaliers’ offense averaged 118.3 points on .496 shooting and 25.8 assists.

Even more impressive, the Wine & Gold won by an average of 20.8 points (118.3-97.5) throughout all four games.

Overall, Cleveland has won 10 straight games over New York, including each of the last four at The Q. The Cavaliers have limited the Knicks to less than 90 points in six of those contests. The Cavs have outscored the Knicks by an average of 14.1 points (104.8-90.7), holding them to a combined .400 shooting from the field in the last 10 games.

After tonight's matchup, the two clubs will tipoff three more times over the course of the 2017-18 regular season. Their next meeting will be on Nov. 13 in New York, followed by a pair of games in April (4/9 at NYK, 4/11 at CLE).

Game Theme

Halloween Trick-or-Treat at The Q + Postgame Fan Free Throws

On Deck

Following Sunday's matchup, the Cavs will return to The Q to battle the Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. (ET) before traveling to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday.

