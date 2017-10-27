CavsPelicans Game Preview - October 28, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (3-2) will take on the New Orleans Pelicans (2-3) on Saturday night for the second leg of a two-game roadie. Tipoff from the Smoothie King Center is at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

As they eye their first Western Conference opponent of the season, the Wine & Gold are hoping to bounce back after their loss on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

LeBron James will lead the charge down in NOLA coming off a stellar performance in Wednesday's game against the Nets. In his second game running the point this season, LBJ notched 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his 56th career triple double.

The Cavs have received great production from their bench in the early goings. In fact, the Wine & Gold have tallied 45+ points from the bench in four straight games, their longest since November 20-29, 2013 (five games). Cleveland’s reserves scored a season-high 53 points in Brooklyn on Wednesday and are averaging 42.8 points on the season (5th-best in NBA).

Cleveland will need solid play throughout their lineup as they travel to take on a tough and bulky Pelicans squad on Saturday.

Come game time, New Orleans will look to not only get back to .500 on the season, but build off their 114-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. In the win, NOLA witnessed a huge performance from forward DeMarcus Cousins who dropped 41 points along with 23 rebounds and six assists against his former team. Jrue Holiday chipped in with 20 points.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Blues (8:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pelicans game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#1 - Derrick Rose #5 - JR Smith #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #11 Jrue Holiday #55 - E'Twaun Moore #33 - Dante Cunningham #0 - DeMarcus Cousins #23 - Anthony Davis

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Questionable), Dwyane Wade, (Left knee contusion, Questionable)

Status Update: (Pelicans) - Rajon Rondo, (Hernia, Out), Alexis Ajinca, (Knee, Out), Omer Asik, (Illness, Out), Solomon Hill, (Left hamstring tear, Out), Frank Jackson, (Right foot fracture, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

As mentioned above, the Cavs are entering their first matchup of the season against a Western Conference foe.

The Wine & Gold have been on a roll against out-of-conference opponents and own a 56-34 record against the West over the past three seasons.

When it comes to playing the Pelicans, the Cavs play them tough. For the past three campaigns, the two clubs have split each of their season series 1-1.

The Cavs will take on the Pelicans once more this season on March 30th at The Q.

On Deck

Following their matchup with the Pelicans, the Cavs will return to The Land for a Sunday night affair with the New York Knicks. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). After a couple days off, Cleveland gets back to work next week – taking on the Indiana Pacers at The Q on Wednesday, November 1st before battling the Wizards in the nation's capital on Friday the 3rd.

FIND SEATS | FULL SCHEDULE