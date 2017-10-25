CavsNets Game Preview - October 25, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers (3-1) will take on the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on Wednesday night for the first leg of a two-game roadie. Tipoff from Barclays Center is at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

With a 119-112 win over the Bulls on Tuesday night, the Cavs find themselves back in the win column as they head to The Borough tonight for the second game of a back-to-back.

Against the Chicago last night, six Cavaliers scored in double-figures: LeBron James (34), Kevin Love (20), Jeff Green (16), Jae Crowder (11), Dwyane Wade (11) and Kyle Korver (11). It’s already the third game this season in which at least five Cavs players have had at least 10+ points.

Cleveland also shot 43-83 (.518) from the field, assisting on 28 of their 43 made baskets and shooting a season-high 16-38 (.421) from beyond the arc. It was their 49th straight regular season home win when shooting at least .500 from the field.

Now as gears shift away from home, the Wine & Gold will lean on their depth and bench as they play their second game in as many nights. The Cavs have received at least 45 points from the bench in three straight games, their longest since December 13-17, 2013 (also three games). The last time they had four straight games with 45+ bench points also occurred that season (November 20-29, 2013, five games). (Elias)

For the second day in a row, the Cavs face a young and hungry basketball team. The Nets, like the Bulls, rely on a combination of both youth and speed as they welcome the Wine & Gold into town.

The Nets are hoping to avoid a second-straight loss, after they fell to the Orlando Magic, 125-121, on Tuesday night. Guard D'Angelo Russell, who is playing his first season in a Brooklyn uniform, led the Nets with 29 points. Another newcomer, forward DeMarre Carroll, finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#23 - LeBron James #5 - JR Smith #99 - Jae Crowder #0 - Kevin Love #13 - Tristan Thompson G G F F C #1 - D'Angelo Russell #22 - Caris LeVert #24 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson #9 - DeMarre Carroll #20 - Timofey Mozgov

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out), Dwyane Wade, (Left knee contusion, Out)

Status Update: (Nets) - Jeremy Lin, (Knee, Out), Sean Kilpatrick, (Personal Reasons, Out)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

In past years, the Wine & Gold have excelled against the Nets.

The Cavs are 10-2 in their last 12 contests against Brooklyn, outscoring the Nets by an average of 11.1 points (106.3-95.2) in that span. In last season’s 3-0 sweep over Brooklyn, Cleveland put up over 115 points in all three contests and averaged 119.7 points per game.

Not only does Cleveland play well against Brooklyn, but they've had a ton of success against the entire Atlantic Division over the past couple of seasons. Since the 2015-16 season, the Cavs hold a 31-6 record against Atlantic Division opponents (14-4 in 2015-16, 16-2 in 2016-17, 1-0 in 2017-18), which includes a 14-4 mark on the road.

The two teams will square off three more times in 2017-18 following tonight's matchup (11/22 at CLE, 2/27 at CLE, 3/25 at BKN).

On Deck

Following Wednesday's matchup up with the Nets, the Cavs will play their first Western Conference opponent of the season when they travel to New Orleans on Saturday to take on the Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will return to The Land on Sunday for a showdown against the New York Knicks.

