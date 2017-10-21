CavsMagic Game Preview - October 21, 2017

Game Summary

The Cavaliers eye their third-straight win to start the 2017-18 season tonight when they host the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena is at 8:00 p.m. (ET).

After powering past the Milwaukee Bucks last night by a score of 116-97, the Wine & Gold look to stay focused as they head into the second matchup of their first back-to-back of the season.

In yesterday's matchup, the Cavs demonstrated superb offensive strength, as seen in LeBron James' team-high 24 points and eight assists. LBJ was flanked by five other teammates who also scored in double digits (Love-17, Korver-17, Crowder-14, Rose-12, Green-10).

The Cavs also received an exceptional performance from their bench who outscored the Bucks’ reserves 45-23 and were led by Kyle Korver’s 17 points on 6-8 (.750) shooting, including 5-6 (.833) from beyond the arc.

By the end of the divisional meeting against Milwaukee, Cleveland shot 44-81 (.543) from the field, 11-26 (.423) from three-point range and a perfect 17-17 from the foul line. The last time the Cavs shot perfect from the foul line with that many attempts was Dec. 17, 1987 when they went a franchise-best 22-22 from the charity stripe versus Chicago.

The Wine & Gold aim to keep their early season momentum rolling against a team they have had great success against recently. Entering tonight's contest, the Cavaliers have defeated the Magic in 17 straight regular season matchups.

Orlando (1-1) hopes to break past .500 when they come to The Land tonight. They'll look to rebound from a tough, 126-121, loss against the Brooklyn Nets last night. Despite the loss, big man Nikola Vucevic shined for the magic, dropping 41 points and snagging 12 boards. Swingman Evan Fournier followed suit with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Where to Catch the Action

TV: FOX Sports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100, 100.7 WMMS, 87.7 La Mega

Programming Note: On Saturday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavs – Magic game (8:00 p.m.) and the Blue Jackets – Kings game (7:00 p.m.). To view TV listings, CLICK HERE.

For live in-game updates, follow @cavs, @CavsJoeG, @CavsFredMcLeod, @MrCavalier34, @CavsJMike and @chones22 on Twitter.

Probable Starters/Status Update*

#81 - Jose Calderon #9 - Dwyane Wade #99 - Jae Crowder #23 - LeBron James #0 - Kevin Love G G F F C #14 - D.J. Augustin #31 - Terrence Ross #10 Evan Fournier #1 - Jonathan Isaac #9 - Nikola Vucevic

Status Update: (Cavs) - Isaiah Thomas, (Right hip, Out), Derrick Rose, (Left ankle sprain, Out)

Status Update: (Magic) - Adreian Payne, (Fractured fourth metacarpal, left hand, Out), Elfrid Payton, (Strained left hamstring, Out), Aaron Gordon, (Sore left ankle, Questionable)

*Subject to change.

Head-to-Head Matchup

When it comes to facing the Magic, the Cavs can't stop winning.

As mentioned, the Wine & Gold have won each of the last 17 regular season contests against Orlando (dating back to February 2013), which is the franchise’s longest win streak against a single opponent in team history. It is also the longest active win streak over a single opponent by any NBA team.

Over those 17 games, Cleveland has outscored the Magic by 15.2 points (109.1-93.9), winning by double-digits in 10 of the 17 meetings. In addition, Cleveland has shot .475 from the field, including .403 from three-point range, while averaging 25.1 assists (11.8 turnovers) during that streak.

Including tonight, the Cavs and Magic will meet a total of four times this season. Following tonight's matchup, the two Eastern Conference clubs will tipoff again early next year on January 6 in the Sunshine State.

Game Promotion

In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cavs will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Saturday. The Cavs are proud to once again partner with Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause.

On Deck

After they take on the Magic, the Cavs will face the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Tipoff from The Q is at 7:00 p.m. (ET). The Wine & Gold will then hit the road for two games. They'll face Brooklyn Wednesday and New Orleans on Saturday.

